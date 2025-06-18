Heavy rains to lash parts of Kolkata in next 24 hours, mercury likely to drop

Kolkata is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest report Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure system that had developed over southwest Bangladesh has now intensified and settled over Gangetic Bengal. It is expected to move northwestward into Jharkhand over the next 24 hours. Until then, South Bengal, including Kolkata, will continue to experience frequent spells of rain — some of them intense.

Kolkata is likely to witness 2–3 cm rain per hour and a drop in the maximum temperature. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature dipped to 28.4˚C—about 5˚C below normal—while the minimum was 25.7˚C. Humidity remained high, peaking at 99 per cent.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several South Bengal districts on June 18 and 19. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad are expected to witness heavy rainfall between 7–11 cm. Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 kmph may accompany the showers in most districts.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to ease from Friday, with no major warnings issued between June 20 and 22. However, cloudy skies and occasional drizzle are still possible. A fresh spell of heavy rain is expected early next week, especially across North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

The IMD has cautioned against waterlogging in urban areas, reduced visibility during heavy spells, and possible damage to kutcha roads and crops. Commuters are advised to avoid flooded routes and open areas during thunderstorms.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal–Odisha coast and the northern Bay of Bengal till June 19 as squally showers and rough sea conditions are expected in the next 24 hours.