Eco-stays, Mughlai feasts, vintage dinners and more: The best Father’s Day experiences in Kolkata

Step away from the usual routine this Father’s Day and celebrate the man who always showed up for you, with memories, not merchandise. Whether your dad’s idea of fun is spotting tigers in the Sunderbans, digging into biryani while watching Mughal-e-Azam, or just unwinding with sweets and soulful music, we’ve curated the best ways to make June 15 extra special in Kolkata.

Choose tranquillity over traffic

Give your baba a break from the city chaos this Father’s Day. Jhore Jole Jongole, a serene eco-resort in the Sundarbans, offers a tranquil retreat with jungle safaris, riverside bonding, and authentic Bengali cuisine. Enjoy 30% off rooms and food from June 13 to June 20. Perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your dad! The special attraction? A jungle safari in the famous mangrove forests of Sunderbans, a tour to the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and a Baul-themed musical evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,999 per person with accommodation, all meals, and a visit to the Tiger Rescue Centre.

Oudh 1590 lunch + ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ marathon = The perfect combo!

If your father is into old Bollywood classics (which he obviously will be!), then grab his hand and take him to the nearby outlet of Oudh 1590 to try out their Father’s Day special lunch. From aromatic starters like Gosht Galawati Kabab and Mahi Tikka to hearty mains like Murgh Yakhni Biryani and Nehari Khaas, to indulging in scrumptious desserts like Nolen Gurer Phirni or Shahi Tukda, you can also order in via Swiggy or Zomato. While you wait for your lunch, rewatch the Prithviraj Kapoor and Madhubala starrer Mughal-e-Azam with your father.

Date and Timings: June 15, noon to 11pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,200 plus taxes (approx for two)

A retro twist to a special dinner for the special person

Planning for something vintage and cosy for your dinner plans? Well, Chapter 2 is offering delectable continental and European cuisine, with live music setting the mood and a charming vintage ambience. The menu offers an array of delicacies. Try out their Braised Octopus With Red Wine Sauce, Chicken Stroganoff, Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce, Prawn Cocktail, Mango Cheesecake, Caramel Custard and more.

Date and Time: June 16, noon to 11pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,500 + taxes

Gift unique mishtis, and bring sweetness to his special day

Make it more ‘yummy-licious’ this Father’s Day with Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick’s thoughtfully curated range of sweets and savouries for your sweet-toothed father. From creamy Malai chops, Mango Gelato Sandesh, Special Chhanar Roll to Gondhoraj Croissant, make it hearty and comfy for the man who has always shared the best bite of his favourite mishti with you.

Date: June 15

Place: At all outlets of Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Fuse icy treat and celebration cake

Bringing together the nostalgia of shared desserts and the warmth of family moments, get your dad an ice cream cake from Baskin Robbins. Enjoy a flat ₹150 discount on celebration ice cream cakes on June 14 and 15, exclusively at their parlours. From Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake to Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream Cake — there is an array of flavours to choose from!

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 to 1,000

Get him a meaningful, sustainable gift

Plants grow, thrive and bring lasting joy jus,t like a father’s love! This Father’s Day, gift your dad a plant from Ugaoo. Whether your dad is a seasoned gardener or just discovering his green thumb, Ugaoo has a great collection of house plants like Lucky Bamboo Plant, Jade Plant, Money Plant Golden and more.

Pocket pinch: Rs 299 to 2,999

Smells like dad’s spirit

Make your father feel extra special with a thoughtful gift. Consider this Men’s Eau De Parfum gift box by Souvenir, featuring timeless fragrances that embody quiet power. With scents ranging from fresh citrus bursts to deep, smoky woods, these perfumes evolve throughout the day, echoing strength, soul, and subtlety – a truly unforgettable experience.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 3,439

Buy here.