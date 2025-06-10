Rain, thunderstorms to bring respite from sweltering heat in Kolkata over the next one week

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to bring respite from the sweltering heat over the next seven days in Kolkata, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest report on Tuesday.

The city, along with its neighboring areas — Dumdum, Salt Lake and Howrah — is expected to experience varying intensities of rainfall, with minor fluctuations in daily maximum and minimum temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 10, the possibility of thundery development towards the afternoon or evening remains high. Maximum temperatures are predicted to reach 36° Celsius, with the mercury dipping to a minimum of 29° Celsius.

As the week progresses, the likelihood of rain increases, as predicted by IMD.

On June 11, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms is likely to bring the maximum temperature down to 35° Celsius and the minimum to 28° Celsius.

This pattern of partly cloudy skies and moderate rain or thunderstorms is expected to continue into June 12, when temperatures may see a further drop — maximum of 33° Celsius and minimum 26° Celsius.

From June 13 onwards, the skies are expected to remain generally cloudy, ushering in light rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32° Celsius and minimum of 26° Celsius on June 14 and 15, with consistent rainy spells.

The latter half of the forecast, covering June 16 and 17, suggests generally cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with a maximum of 31° Celsius and a minimum of 26° Celsius on these days.