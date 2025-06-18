Yatri Sathi comes to rescue of Kolkatans as Ola, Uber fares surge amid monsoon showers

West Bengal government-backed Yatri Sathi came to the rescue of stranded Kolkatans after first monsoon showers turned into a commuter’s nightmare and most app-cab platforms failed to offer timely, cost-effective rides Wednesday morning.

With waterlogged roads, peak-hour congestion and sudden lulls in public transport disrupting public life across the city, commuters had little choice but to rely on app-cab facilities.

A picture taken on Jai Hind bridge during peak office hours Correspondent

However, many commuters couldn’t book a cab for themselves even after agreeing to shell out extra money. “While looking for a ride, Uber demanded extra Rs 30-55 to find a cab earlier than the usual waiting time,” said a commuter from Dhakuria.

“App cabs normally charge around Rs 250 for a ride to Esplanade. But I had to pay an additional Rs 100 today,” said the commuter, who booked an Uber from Dhakuria to Esplanade at around 9.15am.

This wasn’t an isolated case.

While private cab aggregators like Uber and Ola offered rides at two to four times the normal fare, Yatri Sathi appeared to be doing what it promised: serving as a dependable companion for the city’s stranded commuters.

Across the city, commuters reported last-minute cancellations, prolonged wait times, and platform prompts urging them to “offer a tip” to incentivise drivers.

In contrast, Yatri Sathi users reported smoother bookings and affordable fares with minimal wait time.

Yatri Sathi came to the rescue as other app cabs prices were on a surge Bishwarup Dutta

“I was desperately looking for cabs for a short distance in a prime location,” said Priya Banerjee, a 35-year-old educator from Hazra. “After a series of cancellations, I finally found a cab on Yatri Sathi. It was a comfortable ride with reasonable charges.”

Banerjee was not alone in her experience.

“I did not have to pay anything extra to the driver after booking. Also, most drivers accept payment via UPI,” said Rony Patra, a 35-year-old college professor who uses the service several times a week.

Yatri Sathi, launched by the state transport department, has been steadily expanding its reach since its rollout. With over 1,15,000 drivers onboard and a no-commission model, Yatri Sathi offers a transparent pricing system that has started to win over daily commuters.

“I regularly use this app for commuting from Howrah to home. Their rates are competitive,” said Triloke Nath Gupta, a 55-year-old corporate trainer based in Lake Gardens.

While Uber and Ola have been criticised for algorithm-driven pricing and frequent last-minute cancellations, especially during peak hours or inclement weather, the government platform appears to be offering a more reliable alternative.

“They provide good service within the periphery of KMC,” said Kuntal Dutta, a 64-year-old software consultant from Chetla who has switched to the app in recent months.

Yatri Sathi charges Rs 10 platform fee in addition to the fare shown on the meter — with no additional service charges or surge pricing. Drivers receive the entire fare amount, which has also encouraged more participation.

Transport department officials say the service is part of a larger vision to create a “people-first” mobility ecosystem in Kolkata, including real-time bus tracking, ferry bookings and seamless digital ticketing.