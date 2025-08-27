Got SMS asking to link mobile number with driving licence, RC? Here’s how to do it online

Many people in Kolkata have received an SMS from the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) requesting to link their registered mobile number with driving licence and vehicle registration card through Aadhaar authentication.

The message is genuine and not spam, MoRTH has confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the text message, the Aadhaar authentication process can be carried out online without the hassle of visiting the local RTO.

Many individuals have a different contact number for their Aadhaar and their driving licence and vehicle registration, as per MoRTH officials. This process aims to ensure that each of the vehicle owners and driving licence holders have a single contact for communication.

If you are sure that you have the same number registered with your Aadhaar, driving licence and vehicle registration, then you do not need to go through the process.

What is the process?

It is advisable to access the link given on the SMS on your phone.

Click on the link, but before you do so keep the following information ready:

Vehicle registration number

Chassis number

Engine number

Registration date

Registration/Fitness validation date

Aadhaar number

Mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Once you fill in all the details and submit, you’ll get a pop-up message. If the registered numbers are the same for Aadhaar and vehicle, the message will say so. If that’s not the case, then the message will tell you when the information will be updated.