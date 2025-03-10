Gastronomic Divas back for a second edition to fete women entrepreneurs

Gastronomic Divas is back with its second edition to share stories of resilience, creativity and success. On March 11 (Tuesday), the award function will honour women entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to business and society through food.

Last year, 21 remarkable women were felicitated for their outstanding contribution. Their stories of resilience, creativity and passion were highlighted at the first edition of the event organised by Anusreea Paul and Luna Chatterjee, in collaboration with Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the event will be hosted at The Black Cat Lounge in Park Street, with My Kolkata as the Digital Media Partner. The awards will include categories like Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Social Impact Leader and Lifetime Achievement Award. “This year, we are looking at a blend of new and seasoned female entrepreneurs who set examples in the food world,” said Paul.

The curators, also women who work in the F&B industry, are looking forward to another successful event. Chatterjee said, “This event is our way of giving back or thanking them. They are as important to us as we are to them.”