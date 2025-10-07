Foot overbridge opens at Sector V Metro station, to offer direct access to IT hub

Metro passengers at Salt Lake Sector V have a new reason to cheer. A foot overbridge (FOB) linking the station to the bustling IT Hub was opened on Thursday, October 6, promising smoother and safer access to one of Kolkata’s busiest commuter zones.

The newly inaugurated FOB will allow passengers to step out of Gate No. 4 and directly enter Sector V’s office district without having to cross the road, easing congestion and improving safety. For thousands of students appearing for exams and professionals heading to work in the area, the bridge is set to cut travel time and offer a more seamless transit experience during peak hours.

The bridge measures about 55 metres in length and 4 metres in width, designed to accommodate heavy passenger movement. Metro officials said the initiative is part of a larger plan to improve last-mile connectivity and make Metro travel more convenient across the network.

The FOB will take on greater significance once the IT Centre station of the upcoming Orange Line opens. It will also act as a crucial interchange point between the Green and Orange lines, enabling faster and more efficient transfers without passengers having to exit and re-enter stations. The move is expected to significantly enhance connectivity for commuters travelling between Salt Lake, the city centre and the airport corridor.