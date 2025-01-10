ADVERTISEMENT

Food festival, flower show at Rabindra Sarobar and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 10.01.25, 07:10 PM
Food lovers thronged the 'Chetey Putey' food festival at Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah on Friday. The four-day festival will continue till January 12
1 5

Food lovers thronged the 'Chetey Putey' food festival at Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah on Friday. The four-day festival will continue till January 12

Arnab Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
Lions Club of Calcutta North and Bengal Rose Society are hosting a spectacular display of roses at Lions Safari Park, Rabindra Sarobar, till January 12
2 5

Lions Club of Calcutta North and Bengal Rose Society are hosting a spectacular display of roses at Lions Safari Park, Rabindra Sarobar, till January 12

Ashim Paul
Tourists scout Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan to shop for handicrafts, clothes and handmade jewellery on Friday
3 5

Tourists scout Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan to shop for handicrafts, clothes and handmade jewellery on Friday

Satyajit Shaw
A man cleans the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Ahiritola ahead of his 162nd birth anniversary on January 12
4 5

A man cleans the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Ahiritola ahead of his 162nd birth anniversary on January 12

AG
A ramp has been built at New Market police station to make it accessible to wheelchairs as per Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016
5 5

A ramp has been built at New Market police station to make it accessible to wheelchairs as per Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

Suvendu Das

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Flower Show Food Festival Swami Vivekenanda Rabindra Sarobar Santiniketan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE