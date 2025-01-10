Food festival, flower show at Rabindra Sarobar and more Kolkata news in pictures

Food lovers thronged the 'Chetey Putey' food festival at Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah on Friday. The four-day festival will continue till January 12Arnab Dutta
Lions Club of Calcutta North and Bengal Rose Society are hosting a spectacular display of roses at Lions Safari Park, Rabindra Sarobar, till January 12Ashim Paul
Tourists scout Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan to shop for handicrafts, clothes and handmade jewellery on FridaySatyajit Shaw
A man cleans the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Ahiritola ahead of his 162nd birth anniversary on January 12AG
A ramp has been built at New Market police station to make it accessible to wheelchairs as per Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016Suvendu Das