Conan O’Brien plays gully cricket, dances to Bollywood songs during India visit

American comedian-talk show host Conan O’Brien played gully cricket, interacted with the Mumbai crowd and danced to Bollywood numbers during his visit to India for shooting a travel show episode.
As per reports, O’Brien is shooting for an episode of Conan O’Brien Must Go in India.
Earlier this week, O’Brien posted pictures from his maiden trip to Mumbai. One of the pictures shows the comedian playing cricket dressed in whites, paired with a classic Team India cable-knit sweater.
“My first day playing street cricket and I scored eleventyhundred points(??) I have no idea what happened,” the 62-year-old wrote on Instagram.
In another picture, the comedian appeared to be having a light-hearted conversation with a Mumbai-based resident named Rusty. “Lots of laughs in Mumbai with my new friend Rusty,” O’Brien wrote.
“Just filmed a Bollywood extravaganza with these gifted dancers and incredible crew. I can't wait for you to watch it on your phone,” O’Brien wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie featuring a troop of Indian dancers in between shots.
In a witty take, O’Brien posted a picture with a Mumbai-based woman, who mistook him for the American television host and producer Ryan Seacrest.
Born in 1963 in Brookline, Massachusetts, O’Brien is a former Saturday Night Live and Simpsons writer. He rose to fame hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993–2009), followed by brief stints on The Tonight Show and his long-running TBS series Conan.
After leaving traditional television, O’Brien reinvented himself with the hit podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and the travel series Conan Without Borders and Conan O’Brien Must Go.
O'Brien was honoured with the 2025 Mark Twain Prize. Earlier this year, O'Brien made headlines for delivering part of his speech in Hindi at the 97th Academy Awards — alongside Spanish and Mandarin — to thank audiences around the world.