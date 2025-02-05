ADVERTISEMENT

First day of Bengal Business Summit, science show and more news from Kolkata in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 05.02.25, 07:25 PM
On the first day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), present at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre were renowned industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka
On the first day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), present at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre were renowned industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka

Other dignitaries like the Harshvardhan Neotia, chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren and Sourav Ganguly were also present at the BGBS. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the inaugural speech on Wednesday
Other dignitaries like the Harshvardhan Neotia, chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren and Sourav Ganguly were also present at the BGBS. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the inaugural speech on Wednesday

Suvendu Das
A handicraft exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Bengal Global Business Summit at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Wednesday
A handicraft exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Bengal Global Business Summit at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Wednesday

Suvendu Das
Birla Industrial and Technological Museum hosted SPACE-tacular Science Show, a part of viewing 'Planetary Parade - the Cosmic Alignment of Planets' on Wednesday
Birla Industrial and Technological Museum hosted SPACE-tacular Science Show, a part of viewing 'Planetary Parade - the Cosmic Alignment of Planets' on Wednesday

BITM
Women take part in a rally and street performances by One Billion Rising, a global movement to end violence against women, from Gariahat crossing to Rashbehari More
Women take part in a rally and street performances by One Billion Rising, a global movement to end violence against women, from Gariahat crossing to Rashbehari More

Soumyajit Dey
As spring arrives, Shimul flowers start blooming across Kolkata
As spring arrives, Shimul flowers start blooming across Kolkata

My Kolkata

