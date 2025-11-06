Fire at a warehouse near Lalbazar sends thick smoke across RN Mukherjee Road

1 7 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

A fire broke out in a warehouse storing automobile parts on RN Mukherjee Road, a few hundred metres from Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, on Thursday morning, triggering panic among locals and office-goers in the area.

Thick black smoke billowed out of the ground-floor unit of a three-storey building, reducing visibility and slowing traffic along the busy stretch that connects BBD Bag and Esplanade.

According to fire officials, the control room received a call at 10.44am.

Five fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately, and a sixth was deployed soon after as smoke continued to spread.

Firefighters said the blaze was reported from 21, RN Mukherjee Road, which houses a warehouse storing automobile spare parts.

Officials said there was no immediate information on anyone being trapped inside the warehouse. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials said, adding that a detailed assessment will be carried out once the fire is fully extinguished.

