Evening showers to bring respite from day heat in Kolkata, north Bengal to see heavy rainfall

Kolkata may get some relief from the oppressive day weather with thunderstorms and light rain forecast on Sunday evening, but the city is unlikely to see any major dip in temperature in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, one degree below normal, while the minimum settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees above normal. The high night time temperature has added to the discomfort level across the city.

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The Met office has forecast light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40kmph in Kolkata and adjoining districts on Sunday evening. Similar weather conditions are likely in Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura and Purba Bardhaman.

The seven-day forecast indicates the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in Kolkata every day till May 24. However, the weather office has said there will be no major change in maximum temperatures across south Bengal during the period.

On Monday, May 18, Kolkata is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 28 degrees Celsius.

Similar conditions are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with intermittent cloudiness and brief spells of rain. Day temperatures are expected to hover between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius through Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while the minimum may stay between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also issued thunderstorm alerts for several south Bengal districts till Monday. Stronger thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50kmph are likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia and Jhargram.

Meanwhile, north Bengal is set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 20, Wednesday, under the influence of strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar.