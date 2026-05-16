Kolkata Police withdraws May 17 Vidyasagar Setu closure order; bridge to stay open on Sunday

The proposed closure of Vidyasagar Setu for 16 hours on Sunday, May 17, has been withdrawn, according to a fresh notification issued by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

“In suppression of the earlier notification regarding complete closure of Vidyasagar Setu on 17.05.2026 from 5am to 9pm, it is hereby notified that the said order has been withdrawn due to administrative reasons,” the notification stated.

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The earlier announcement had raised concerns among commuters travelling between Kolkata and Howrah. The closure was expected to disrupt traffic for hours on a day when the ISL derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC is also scheduled in the city. Several diversions had also been planned for vehicles using the bridge and surrounding arterial roads.

According to the previous traffic advisory, the closure was linked to maintenance-related work on the cable-stayed bridge. Heavy vehicles, buses and private cars travelling through central Kolkata and Howrah were expected to face significant congestion throughout the day.

With the revised notification now in place, traffic movement on Vidyasagar Setu is expected to continue as usual on Sunday unless any fresh advisory is issued by the police.