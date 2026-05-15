Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for 16 hours on May 17; to affect traffic between Kolkata, Howrah

Kolkata Police has announced a 16-hour closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, May 17, to facilitate major repair and rehabilitation work on the bridge. The order comes in accordance with Ajay Nand, commissioner of police.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, vehicular movement on the Second Hooghly Bridge and its ramps will remain suspended from 5am to 9pm. The work includes replacement of stay cables, holding down cables and bearings under the supervision of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority.

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The closure is expected to affect traffic movement between Kolkata and Howrah through one of the city’s busiest connectors, particularly during the daytime rush.

Police have issued a detailed diversion plan for vehicles approaching the bridge from both Kolkata and Howrah ends.

Vehicles travelling westbound along AJC Bose Road towards Vidyasagar Setu from the Zeerut Island side will be diverted from Turf View at grade road towards Hastings Crossing. Commuters will then be guided through St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge, or may take a right turn from Hastings Crossing towards Kidderpore Road.

Vehicles coming from Kidderpore Road and J&N Island side intending to use Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing via St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

Eastbound vehicles approaching from the Kidderpore side through CGR Road will also be redirected from Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road before entering Howrah Bridge.

Traffic using the Y-Point ramp near Ghora Pass to access Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from KP Road towards 11 Furlong Gate and redirected to Howrah Bridge.

Kolkata Police said additional diversions through arterial roads may be introduced if required to ease congestion. Motorists have been advised to avoid the stretch during the closure window and plan alternate routes in advance.