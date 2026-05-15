Kolkata, south Bengal daytime temperatures set to rise; rain, thunderstorms likely in north

Kolkata is set for hotter afternoons over the next few days with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a steady rise in daytime temperatures across south Bengal.

According to the Met office’s midday bulletin issued on Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days before stabilising for the rest of the week.

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The climb in the mercury is expected across all districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata.

The city, however, is unlikely to be completely dry.

Light rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places in Kolkata every day till May 22, offering brief spells of relief from the heat. Similar weather conditions have been forecast for Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia.

On Friday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. With the predicted rise, the mercury may hover between 37 and 38 degrees by early next week. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius through the period, keeping conditions humid, especially during the night.

The forecast for Saturday, May 16, suggests a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius. Sunday, May 17, and Monday, May 18, are likely to be warmer with the day temperature nearing 38 degrees Celsius.

From Tuesday, May 19, to Thursday, May 21, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.

While Kolkata is to remain largely dry, north Bengal is set to receive rainfall. Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong are set to receive rainfall throughout the week, with additional warnings of thunderstorms with gusty winds at 40 to 50 kmph.