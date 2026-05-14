Kolkata Metro Blue Line services to remain suspended on May 17 between Tollygunge, Shahid Khudiram

A temporary disruption is in store for Metro commuters on Kolkata’s Blue Line this Sunday, May 17, with services set to remain suspended between Shahid Khudiram (for Briji, Patuli, and Garia station) and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunj) stations.

According to an official statement issued by Metro Railway Kolkata on May 14, a traffic block will be enforced along this stretch to facilitate the introduction of a rake reversal facility at Shahid Khudiram station, according to a statement by the Metro Railway on Thursday.

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The move is part of a larger plan linked to ongoing rehabilitation and renovation work at Kavi Subhash, the southern terminal of the corridor.

No trains will run between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar throughout the day on Sunday.

Commuters who depend on this stretch, especially those travelling to and from the city’s southern fringes, are likely to face disruptions and may have to seek alternative transport options.

Metro services will continue to operate between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations.

The Metro authorities have indicated that the disruption is temporary and necessary to support infrastructure upgrades at Kavi Subhash. Full services along the Blue Line, from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, are expected to resume on Monday, May 18.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and factor in the service gap while commuting on Sunday.

The indefinite closure of the Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Metro station on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) on July 28, 2025, had created significant travel disruptions for patients and their relatives heading to hospitals along EM Bypass.