Enjoy Men’s T20 World Cup at Chapter 2 with their special cricket-inspired cocktail menu

From cocktails, to beer buckets, cricket fans can expect a power-packed assortment of drinks this World Cup season

Ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup, Chapter 2, a retro-dining restaurant at Southern Avenue, has launched an all-new limited edition, high-energy cocktail and mocktail menu. The, named LET’S PLAY!, also includes exclusive offers on select liquors and beer buckets.

The cocktail line-up includes Sixer, a blend of citrus, vodka and tequila that promises to clear boundaries with ease, and Square Cut, a mix of lemon, kiwi and white rum that celebrates precision and placement. For those who enjoy a twist, Hitwicket offers a balance of cranberry, lemon and premium rum, while Googly surprises with its three-layered depth of vodka, Baileys Irish Cream and Kahlua.

For those choosing to keep it light, the mocktail menu delivers equally exciting flavours. Chinaman blends a refreshing hint of chilli with citrus notes and honeyed sweetness, while Cheerleader is a fruity, feel-good refresher designed to keep spirits high from the first ball to the last.

Adding to the match-day cheer, Chapter 2 also introduces attractive beer bucket offers. Guests can opt for a bucket of three beers, or go all in with a bucket of six beers, both served with a complimentary veg or non-veg starter, making it ideal for group screenings and big-game gatherings.

Date: February 7 to March 8

Timings: 11.30am onwards till midnight

Price: Rs 275

–My Kolkata Web Desk