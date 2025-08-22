Sheru will stay! Dog lovers rejoice as Supreme Court tweaks order on stray canines

Dog lovers in Delhi broke into celebrations at Jantar Mantar on Friday morning. Some hugged; others shouted “Har Har Mahadev” as the news they had been waiting for came.

Sheru at the tea stall, Rani by the temple steps, and Moti in the society grounds would not be sent away.

The Supreme Court revised its August 11 order on Friday and said that stray dogs across Delhi-NCR, who are not proven aggressive, will not be permanently confined to shelters. They will be picked up, sterilised, vaccinated and then released back to the same locations.

The August 11 ruling had directed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad authorities to pick up stray dogs from localities “at the earliest” and relocate them to shelters, sparking outrage among animal welfare groups.

“Today’s result in the Supreme Court for community dogs proves that the majority consider Sheru, Moti and Rani as our beloved neighbours and friends,” Animal rights organisation PETA India posted on X.

“On behalf of the community dogs we serve, we thank the three-judge bench for its decision to implement and facilitate the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023… PETA India urges municipal authorities to ensure ample feeding areas in every lane, and asks the public to put out clean water bowls and to join feeding drives,” the statement added.

The group also cautioned against dogs being labelled “aggressive” and urged complaints to be filed if that occurs. “Now, with a renewed focus on sterilisation and vaccination, Delhi and the rest of India can move closer to the day that no dogs are left to suffer hunger, accidents, and cruelty on the roads,” it said.

Animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi called the ruling “scientific.”

“Relocation and fear are the only reasons for dogs biting. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with Rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is. This needs to be defined. It is absolutely right to order designated feeding areas… The court has stated its ruling applies throughout the country,” she said.

She also noted that for the first time in 25 years the government has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for the Animal Birth Control programme.

Nanita Sharma, an advocate and one of the petitioners, said, “The court has included all states in it. It’s a beautiful order for dog lovers. The MCD will build feeding spaces, and no one will be allowed to feed dogs on the streets.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it “a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety.” On X, he posted, “The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.”

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh welcomed the order. “We will implement it 100 per cent,” he said. “Ferocious and aggressive dogs that have developed the habit of biting should be treated and kept. The public should not face any problem. We all love street dogs.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The remark made by the Supreme Court is very important; the MCD did not do its work. It is MCD’s responsibility to catch the stray dogs and immunise them,” he said.

Actor and comedian Vir Das, who had opposed the earlier order and announced a fundraiser concert for stray dogs in Mumbai, thanked the court.

“Hopefully the municipality can be speedy about creating dedicated feeding areas and rely on multiple dog trainers and behaviourists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioural modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court’s direction applies nationwide.

Municipal bodies will have to set up proper animal birth control centres and signposted feeding zones.

The apex court has listed the matter after eight weeks for further directions & the court will receive compliance reports from the states.

