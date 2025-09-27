Durga Puja traffic guide for commuters and pandal-hoppers

The streets of Kolkata shift into festival mode as Durga Puja commences. From Panchami (September 27) through Dashami (October 2) and the first immersion day (October 3), the city police enforce a detailed set of restrictions. This guide is your companion to knowing which roads to avoid, which routes you can take, and when restrictions are in force.

September 27 (Panchami)

Goods vehicle curfew: 8am to 2am next day (essential vehicles exempt).

Major closures/restricted roads: – North Kolkata: Rabindra Sarani, Beadon St., B.K. Paul Ave, Nimtala Ghat St, Aurobinda Sarani – Central Kolkata: B.B. Ganguly St, College St, Central Ave, Surya Sen St, Vidhan Sarani stretch – South & South East Kolkata: Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, Lake Gardens, Rashbehari Avenue, Kalighat Road

Bus diversions:Routes 3C/2, 3C/1, 42B and others routed via E.M. Bypass → Parama Island → Park Circus Connector → Southern Avenue → Sarat Bose Road

One-way rules: Additional stretches like Rashbehari Avenue, Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani will be re-designated one-way when needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

September 28 (Sasthi)

Goods vehicle curfew: 8 AM to 3 AM next day.

Tighter closures in south zones: Increased restriction on Rash Behari connector, Bijon Setu stretch, Ballygunge Phari, Gariahat South.

Bus changes: Routes 18B / 18C, SD/8, KB-15 re-routed along E.M. Bypass + Park Circus Connector + southern corridors.

Tram restriction: On Bidhan Sarani / College Street from evening hours.

September 29 (Saptami)

Goods vehicle curfew: 8am to 4am next day.

Immersion prep/stricter closures: Strand Bank Road, St. Georges Gate, Kidderpore approach, Sovabazar Street see early restricted traffic.

Bus diversions: Anandapur-Howrah, Nabadingata-Taratala, Barasat-Tollygunge — diverted via EM Bypass, Parama Island, Gariahat Flyover.

Auto restrictions: Rashbehari Avenue, Ultadanga Main Road, Maniktala Main Road barred for autos on Puja days.

September 30 (Ashtami)

Goods vehicle curfew: 7am to 4am next day.

Kumari Puja zone closures: Additional measures in north Kolkata clusters — Bagbazar, Kumartuli, Sovabazar, Ganesh Tala area.

Road closures: BT Road near Kumartuli, College Street, Shyambazar, Rabindra Sarani.

Bus route shifts: Routes 212, 47B, 1 & 1A diverted via Prince Anwar Shah Connector, Golpark, EM Bypass.

Pedestrian regulation: High footfall zones (Rashbehari, Golpark, Dhakuria) may see one-way flow and managed pedestrian corridors.

October 1 (Navami)

Goods vehicle curfew: 8am to 4am (Oct 2).

Hotspots in focus: South: Rashbehari Connector, Gariahat, Golpark, Dhakuria Flyover, Jodhpur Park – Central: MG Road, BB Ganguly, SN Banerjee, College Street – North: Aurobinda Sarani, Rabindra Sarani, Shyambazar, Beadon Street

Bus diversions: Routes such as SD-76, GL-3, 42A rerouted via EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road, Southern Avenue.

Auto rickshaw clampdown: Increased curbs on Hazra Road, Ballygunge Phari, Park Circus and adjoining lanes.

Trams: Suspension along core stretches in the evening.

October 2 (Dashami / 1st Immersion Day)

Goods vehicle movement: Permitted between 12pm and 4pm (essential only).

From 3pm onward (till immersions end):

– Full closures across 27 major roads and corridors: Khagen Chatterjee Road, Bagbazar St, Beadon St, Nimtala Ghat St, Rabindra Sarani, Strand Road, Garden Reach Road, Kalighat Road, Suburban School Road, etc.

Bus stand shifts: Suburban buses that used Strand Rd / Eden Gardens / Khudiram Bose Rd terminals move to Kiran Sankar Roy Road.

Immersion route flow:– Idol-carrying vehicles to ghats via Strand Bank Road, Cross Road (V) → Sovabazar → Ratan Babu Road → etc.

One-way designations: Harish Chatterjee St (N→S), Balaram Bose Ghat Road (E→W), Gosthapal Sarani (E→W), Sovabazar St (W→E), etc.

October 3 (Ekadashi)

Traffic restrictions from Dashami continue.

From 3pm till immersions end: – Procession corridors remain sealed: Rabindra Sarani, Bidhan Sarani, Beadon, Bagbazar, Strand Road, Garden Reach, Suburban School Road, etc.– Bus routes with terminus on Strand-Eden-Khudiram Bose Road shifted to Kiran Sankar Roy Road or alternate stands.– Parking, loading/unloading banned along immersion paths.

Tips for Pandal Hoppers: How to move smart