In pictures: Durga Puja Carnival 2025 brings Kolkata’s festive spirit alive on Red Road

Kolkata witnessed a spectacular Durga Puja Immersion Carnival 2025 on October 5, as 113 award-winning Puja committees came together for the city’s grand farewell to the Goddess. Staged along the Red Road stretch between Fort William and Akashvani Bhavan, the carnival turned the one-kilometre route into a vibrant corridor of devotion and artistry. Since its inception in 2016, the event has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated cultural showcases — blending dazzling idols, choreographed performances, and the unmistakable rhythm of dhaak before the immersion of the idols at Babughat.

Celebrating its 25th year, Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra presented a serene Maa idol that captivated onlookers as it rolled past the illuminated Red Road.

The carnival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined by popular faces from cinema and culture, setting a celebratory tone for a night that blended tradition, community, and spectacle.

A sudden and short shower only added to the atmosphere. Dancers and devotees in traditional red-and-white saris walked in formation through the rain, their joy undiminished — a scene that embodied Kolkata’s unshakable Puja spirit.

Women dressed in traditional attire carried placards celebrating the Bengali language, adding a cultural and linguistic statement to the procession on Red Road.

The Durga idol from Pratapaditya Road Tricone Park depicted Maa in her Mahishasuramardini form, surrounded by divine figures, with smoke and lights heightening the drama as the float moved past cheering spectators.

Ajaye Sanghati showcased a striking Maa idol framed by a powerful artistic backdrop — a presentation that blended classical imagery with thoughtful contemporary references.

Beliaghata 33 Palli took a distinctive route with a minimalist sketch-style depiction of Maa Durga, standing out amidst the colourful processions for its quiet elegance and artistic boldness.

A memorable moment came when a woman dhaaki balanced multiple drums on her head while elevated by her troupe — a breathtaking display of strength, rhythm, and cultural pride.

The Behala Natun Dal float featured a vibrant idol of Maa framed by ornate temple-like architecture, with a seated Shiva figure facing her — a striking fusion of devotion and visual splendour.

The unmistakable rhythm of the dhaak echoed through Red Road as traditional drummers led the way, their beats energising the entire procession and carrying the festive mood well into the night.

Dancers in red-and-white saris performed a synchronised welcome in front of the main stage on Red Road, setting a vibrant tone for the carnival.

Officers of the Kolkata Police coordinated security and logistics from the control room on Red Road, ensuring the smooth flow of the Durga Puja Carnival 2025 amidst the massive turnout of participants and spectators.