Children's Day
Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performances
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
12:42 PM
1/40
Children’s Day 2025 at Ling Liang High School, Kolkata, unfolded as a colourful and heart-warming celebration of childhood, honouring the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Junior school teachers organised cheerful class parties where young students arrived in bright outfits and danced with unrestrained joy. Laughter echoed through the corridors as children celebrated the day with music, movement, and fun-filled interactive moments curated lovingly by their teachers. Ling Liang High School, Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT
2/40
For senior school students, the highlight was a lively Antakshari competition featuring clever musical rounds that tested speed, memory, and creativity. The event sparked camaraderie and excitement as teams battled it out with spontaneous song responses. The day wrapped up with the distribution of sweets, snacks, and thoughtful gifts for every student, reinforcing the school’s philosophy of cherishing every “bud of the garden.” The celebration left students with a sense of warmth, belonging, and joy—perfectly capturing the spirit of Children’s Day. Ling Liang High School, Kolkata
3/40
Lions Calcutta (Greater) Vidya Mandir, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with vigour, beginning with a special stage show by pre-primary teachers. Young children participated in a dress-up activity highlighting the theme of moral unity. Educational videos added deeper meaning to the celebration. Lions Calcutta (Greater) Vidya Mandir, Kolkata
4/40
Middle and senior school students took part in a Creative Writing Competition titled Through the Eyes of a Child. Cake and ice-cream treats made the day extra sweet, creating unforgettable memories for all students. Lions Calcutta (Greater) Vidya Mandir, Kolkata
5/40
Children’s Day at Loreto Day School, Dharamtala, unfolded as a heartwarming celebration filled with music, laughter, and surprise performances. Teachers curated a special programme beginning with a prayer service, followed by songs, a lively dance and a skit that reminded students of the eternal child within every adult. The atmosphere brimmed with joy as students cheered for their teachers’ efforts. Loreto Day School, Dharamtala
6/40
The excitement soared when popular Kolkata-based singer Christopher Lobo took the stage, captivating the entire school with his energetic renditions. Students and teachers danced along as he performed hit after hit, turning the morning into a mini-concert. After the thrilling show, students returned to their classrooms for parties and fun interactions, creating memories they will cherish for years. Loreto Day School, Dharamtala
7/40
Loreto Day School, Elliot Road celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with unmatched enthusiasm under the theme “Dream Big and Shine Bright.” The Junior Section rejoiced in a morning full of laughter and dedicated surprises, while the Senior Section enjoyed a delightful crossover of generations, as Millennial and Gen-X teachers showcased their talents for Gen-Z and Gen Alpha learners. Loreto Day School, Elliot Road
8/40
The teachers presented musical renditions, groovy dances, and a witty skit where roles were reversed—students became teachers and teachers became students. The most cherished moment was the Principal’s exceptional surprise performance. The programme concluded with a greeting song that filled students with warmth as they stepped out with smiles of pure contentment. Loreto Day School, Elliot Road
9/40
At Loreto Day School, Sealdah, students from both Junior and Senior sections came together for a spirited Children’s Day celebration. The programme opened with a prayer service followed by a colourful sequence of songs, dances, skits, and even a lively ramp walk—each performance crafted and presented by the teaching and office staff alongside the Principal. Loreto Day School, Sealdah
10/40
Teachers scripted humorous skits that delivered meaningful educational messages while keeping students entertained with playful dialogue. Vivid dance performances and engaging acts kept the audience enthralled throughout. The programme concluded with blessings from the Principal, thoughtful thank-you notes from student representatives, and the distribution of snack boxes for all. Loreto Day School, Sealdah
11/40
M. C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth, Howrah, marked Children’s Day through a vibrant two-day celebration titled Fun Fusion 2025 on November 13 and 14. The campus transformed into a colourful space filled with festive décor, music and enthusiastic participation. The first day featured a special assembly along with puppet shows, dance performances, film screenings, games, choir presentations, and fun-filled class parties for the junior school. M. C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth, Howrah
12/40
The second day brought an exciting fête for senior students inaugurated by Director Mr. Neelkantha Gupta and Headmaster Mr. Biswajit Majumdar. Food and game stalls— including contributions from differently-abled children of Bal Vikas Kendra—added warmth to the celebration. Awards for Momo Mia and Smiley Station highlighted student creativity. The Interact Club also hosted an inclusive celebration for Bal Vikas Kendra children, making the event truly meaningful. M. C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth, Howrah
13/40
Ruby Park Public School celebrated Children’s Day with the belief that children are “the hands by which we take hold of Heaven.” The day opened with a heartfelt address encouraging students to work towards becoming responsible citizens. Teachers curated an enchanting line-up of performances ranging from a magical show to musical presentations and energetic dance numbers. Ruby Park Public School
14/40
The highlight was the Character Parade, where teachers appeared as iconic literary and knowledge-world characters, inspiring children through fun expressions of lifelong learning. The creative, engaging performances left students delighted and strengthened the bond between mentors and learners. Ruby Park Public School
15/40
Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with a perfect blend of joy, compassion, and environmental awareness. Students enthusiastically participated in the Sweet Treat Drive by donating chocolates, which members of the FFSS Club, Social Entrepreneurship Club and Interact Club later distributed among underprivileged children—creating moments of warmth and empathy. Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata
16/40
The school also conducted an Old Newspaper Collection Drive to promote recycling and sustainability, and students attended the Indian Navy Band Concert at INS Netaji Subhash. The celebration concluded with ‘Sphurti,’ the Inter-house Cultural Fest, where students showcased their talents before enjoying a spirited performance by teachers. Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata
17/40
Saini International School, Howrah, celebrated Children’s Day with great excitement. Teachers organised a special programme featuring a melodious medley, a colourful dance performance, a quiz, and even a friendly match between students and teachers. Junior students enjoyed exciting games, while seniors enthusiastically participated in a tug-of-war competition. Saini International School, Howrah
18/40
Principal Ms. Sanjeeda Asghar addressed the children warmly, comparing them to blossoms spreading fragrance. She also reminded them of the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, urging them to draw inspiration from his life and ideals on this special occasion. Saini International School, Howrah
19/40
Children’s Day at Saini International School, Maheshtala, began with a special assembly presented by teachers, followed by cultural activities and motivational messages. The celebration extended beyond the campus with educational excursions tailored to different classes, making the day both enriching and fun. Saini International School, Maheshtala
20/40
Younger students visited the Alipore Zoo, while middle school children explored the Nehru Museum and Alipore Jail Museum. Senior students gained insights into culture and heritage at the Indian Museum. Delicious food packets distributed to all added cheer to a day filled with learning and joy. Saini International School, Maheshtala
21/40
Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with colour, compassion, and creativity. Students were welcomed with a vibrant playground and sweet tokens before Principal Sangeeta Tandon set the tone with an inspiring address. The school also extended its support to Society 5.0 and Swopnopuron NGO through acts of meaningful community service. Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata
22/40
Teachers delighted students with energetic musical and dance performances, humorous skits, and a charming presentation by B.Ed trainees. The highlight was the “Teachers on Holiday” fashion show with the Principal as the showstopper. Goodies distributed by the school and an alumna added warmth to the celebration. Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata
23/40
Silver Point School, Kolkata, hosted a lively two-day Children’s Day carnival on 13 and 14 November. The primary section enjoyed the opening day with colourful outfits, an entertaining PPT of teachers’ childhood photos, and a soulful musical performance. Four energetic dance numbers uplifted the mood, while a humorous play titled “Duyare Sikhok” kept students laughing. Silver Point School, Kolkata
24/40
The middle and senior school celebrations continued the joy with stellar performances by teachers portraying characters like Jomraj and Chitrogupta. Students departed with sweet packets and big smiles after a celebration made memorable by teachers’ dedicated efforts. Silver Point School, Kolkata
25/40
St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore celebrated Children’s Day with a lively programme featuring dance routines, musical acts, recitations, and a colourful fashion show by teachers. Students loved watching their mentors perform, turning the event into a warm, interactive celebration. St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore
26/40
After the performances, class parties, snacks, and a cheerful selfie corner added to the excitement. The day brought together creativity, fun, and cherished moments, leaving students with unforgettable memories. St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore
27/40
St. Jude’s High School,Kolkata, hosted a vibrant Children’s Day celebration filled with performances, emotion, and laughter. Principal Mrs. Aditi Chakraborty and Senior Coordinator Mrs. Saswati Gupta addressed the students with inspiring messages on curiosity, gratitude and growth. St. Jude’s High School, Kolkata
28/40
The highlight was a touching play titled “Chalk and Dreams”, where teachers portrayed students and revisited classroom memories before transitioning into a poignant reunion in adulthood. Musical performances, energetic dances, and comic reels added fun and excitement, making the celebration unforgettable. St. Jude’s High School, Kolkata
29/40
St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School celebrated Montfest 2025 on 15 November with enthusiastic participation across all levels. The MMH section charmed the audience with Fancy Dress, Animated Rhymes, dances, singing, and creative painting activities. St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School
30/40
Classes I–V and VI–XI showcased varied talents through recitation, non-fire cooking, art, singing, declamation, and dance. Each performance reflected creativity, cultural awareness, and confidence, making Montfest a lively tribute to student potential. St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School
31/40
Loreto, St. Vincent’s School celebrated Children’s Day on 14 November with a warm and thoughtful programme. The event began with a prayer service themed “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” followed by a cheerful greeting song that lifted everyone’s spirits. Loreto, St. Vincent’s School, Thakurpukur
32/40
Students enjoyed a delightful, fun fair with three game coupons each, juice, and engaging activities organised by Sisters, teachers, and staff. The day concluded with a delicious lunch, leaving every child with a heart full of joy. Loreto, St. Vincent’s School, Thakurpukur
33/40
The Heritage School, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with an exuberant showcase of drama, music, and dance performed entirely by teachers. Each level brought its own creative twist—from teachers dressed as students in school uniforms to musical acts with high-energy rockstar avatars. The Heritage School, Kolkata
34/40
The day ended with a sumptuous lunch that brought students together in a warm, celebratory atmosphere. The event beautifully reflected the school’s ethos of care, camaraderie, and celebration. The Heritage School, Kolkata
35/40
Techno India Group Public School, Garia, celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with remarkable enthusiasm, transforming the campus into a lively space filled with colour, creativity, and joy. Students arrived in vibrant attire, symbolising the spirit of childhood, while the event honoured Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy. A delightful cultural programme prepared by the Principal and teachers — featuring songs, dances, and a humorous skit — kept the children entertained throughout. Students also explored an array of indoor games, as well as outdoor activities. TIGPS, Garia
36/40
Adding a creative dimension to the day, Fevicryl hosted a special art and craft competition where students showcased imagination and originality. A movie screening further transported children into a world of wonder, while an ‘Anti-Tobacco’ awareness session for Classes IX to XII reminded them about the importance of healthy choices. The day ended on a warm note as students received gifts as tokens of love. TIGPS, Garia
37/40
United Missionary Girls' High School, Kolkata, celebrated its 193rd year with a grand Children’s Day programme crafted entirely by teachers. Students began the day with an informative narrative on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru before enjoying songs, recitations, dances, and a humorous play titled “Bhim Badh.” United Missionary Girls' High School, Kolkata
38/40
The surprise and delight among students were evident as they saw their teachers perform with such flair. Chips and chocolates added sweetness to the celebration, making the day memorable through the combined efforts of the Headmistress and teaching staff. United Missionary Girls' High School, Kolkata
39/40
Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, celebrated Children’s Day across all four units, each presenting unique performances. Unit 1 showcased sweet songs and recitations themed around early childhood innocence, while Unit 2 presented cultural programmes inspired by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. VMS, Joka
40/40
Unit 3 highlighted the day’s significance through poetry, write-ups, and teacher messages, while Unit 4 offered innovative performances including a skit, melodious songs, and a captivating live drawing that symbolised limitless dreams. The day echoed joy and affection across every corner. VMS, Joka
Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
12:43 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates . . .
ADVERTISEMENT