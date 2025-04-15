In pictures: Day 3 of Poila Parbon – Poila Kintu Ekla Noy was a melange of activity

1 10

National Award-winner Iman Chakraborty’s performance was the highlight of Day 3 of Fortune Edible Oils and Foods presents Poila Parbon - Poila Kintu Ekla Noy, with My Kolkata as the digital media partner. Fortune organised a cooking competition where chefs showcased their cooking skills in front of judges.



Iman put on a performance for the ages to bring the events of the third day to an end. Each song from Iman was received with love from the audience, who had a lovely interaction with her. Iman even asked the audience to request songs they would like to hear and she delivered.

The cosplayers were spotted once again. This time, larger in number and with a target in mind. 25-year-old Shreyoshi Pal, was dressed as Thor’s evil sister, Hela. Speaking about her experience at Poila Parbon, she said, “Kolkata’s cosplay community is growing and there are many aspiring cosplay artistes we’ve met. We have been here for every day of the event and have different characters on each day. Today, we went all out.” Apart from Hela, another interesting spot was a ‘Call of Duty’ team who go by the name Cobra.

Walking around the Boimela Prangon, one is bound to feel the need to refresh. Juice stalls served up various mocktails while a fast-food stall served up crispy pakoras and cutlets for small hunger pangs.

Kebabs were on the skewers, ready to be grilled and served with a dollop of mint chutney and onions. Chaats of all kind were available too.

Nabo Barsho celebrations are incomplete without misthi and Nalin Chandra & Sons was serving it all, from misthi doi to chocolate sandesh and more. A paan stall was the perfect spot to finish the eating experience.

Games of various kinds were a big hit among kids and adults alike.

Overblaze, an online fan merchandise store, set up a stall selling cool T-shirts with prints like Eminem, Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and various anime designs for Rs 799, while they also had keyrings for Rs 200. Another stall had some cute soft toys for children or couples on dates.

Jeep, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota and other automobile giants brought out their newest set of wheels, with Harley Davidson Joining in the party with two of their bikes. Attractive discounts were on offer for anyone booking a particular model at the event.

Suzuki, too, showcased their range of two wheelers from adventure bikes to scooters. But the vehicle that made it to most pictures was this Ambassador, a symbol of Kolkata’s heritage and culture, painted with motifs of the city’s diverse offerings.