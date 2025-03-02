In pictures: Kolkatans in carnival mode at Zomaland in Aquatica

The final day of RuPay Zomaland by Zomato at Aquatica had Kolkatans in a carnival mood with food, music, games and stand-up comedy
Visitors engaged in games and clicked photos with the props on the ground
Kolkata’s popular restaurants catered to the visitors with lip-smacking food. From Kolkata-style biryani to kebabs — the options were plenty
Among the popular restaurants and cafes were Aminia, Oudh 1590, Rang De Basanti and PICO
The on-stage performances began with an electrifying DJ session by DJ Priyanka
Comedian Ravi Gupta took the stage and left the audience laughing and upbeat with his comic set
Singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey picked up her guitar and enticed the audience with her soul-stirring original music
Up next, Taba Chake, a Nyishi finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter from Mumbai, took to the stage. The audience waved their hands in the air to his hit songs from his album ‘Bombay Dreams’