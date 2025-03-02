ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkatans in carnival mode at Zomaland in Aquatica

Day Two of Zomaland witnessed electrifying performances by Talwinder, Ravi Gupta, Taba Chake and DJ Priyanka

Jaismita Alexander Published 02.03.25, 08:17 PM
The final day of RuPay Zomaland by Zomato at Aquatica had Kolkatans in a carnival mood with food, music, games and stand-up comedy
The final day of RuPay Zomaland by Zomato at Aquatica had Kolkatans in a carnival mood with food, music, games and stand-up comedy

Images by Soumyajit Dey
Visitors engaged in games and clicked photos with the props on the ground
Visitors engaged in games and clicked photos with the props on the ground

Kolkata’s popular restaurants catered to the visitors with lip-smacking food. From Kolkata-style biryani to kebabs — the options were plenty
Kolkata's popular restaurants catered to the visitors with lip-smacking food. From Kolkata-style biryani to kebabs — the options were plenty

Among the popular restaurants and cafes were Aminia, Oudh 1590, Rang De Basanti and PICO
Among the popular restaurants and cafes were Aminia, Oudh 1590, Rang De Basanti and PICO

The on-stage performances began with an electrifying DJ session by DJ Priyanka
The on-stage performances began with an electrifying DJ session by DJ Priyanka

Comedian Ravi Gupta took the stage and left the audience laughing and upbeat with his comic set
Comedian Ravi Gupta took the stage and left the audience laughing and upbeat with his comic set

Singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey picked up her guitar and enticed the audience with her soul-stirring original music
Singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey picked up her guitar and enticed the audience with her soul-stirring original music

Up next, Taba Chake, a Nyishi finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter from Mumbai, took to the stage. The audience waved their hands in the air to his hit songs from his album ‘Bombay Dreams’
Up next, Taba Chake, a Nyishi finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter from Mumbai, took to the stage. The audience waved their hands in the air to his hit songs from his album 'Bombay Dreams'

