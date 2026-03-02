Clear skies, sunshine: Met office forecasts perfect weather conditions for Holi in Kolkata

Kolkata and the rest of south Bengal are set for bright, dry days this week as the city gears up for Dol Jatra on Tuesday and Holi on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for both March 3 and March 4, with no rain likely over the region.

According to the midday bulletin issued on March 2, dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of south Bengal through the next several days. For Kolkata, the maximum temperature on Dol is likely to hover around 32°C, with the minimum settling near 22°C. Similar conditions are expected on Holi, making it ideal for those planning to step out and celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum of 32.2°C and a minimum of 25°C, both above normal for this time of year. While early mornings may feel slightly warm, afternoons are expected to remain typically spring-like, without any major spike in temperature. The Met office has said there will be no large change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next week.

There are no weather warnings in place for south Bengal. Rainfall activity will remain confined to parts of north Bengal, while districts such as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram are likely to stay dry.