Warm March in store for Kolkata as IMD forecasts temperature rise before Holi

Kolkata is set to step into March witnessing a steady rise in temperature and clear skies, signalling the onset of warmer days across south Bengal just in time for Holi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) midday bulletin on February 28, mainly clear skies will prevail over the city in the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32˚C and 21˚C, respectively.

The broader outlook for south Bengal points to a gradual rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures by 2 to 3˚C over the next three days. It is unlikely to be any major change thereafter.

Dry weather is expected to prevail across districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia through the next seven days.

With clear skies and rising mercury, Kolkata and its neighbouring districts are likely to experience a distinctly warmer real feel in the run-up to Holi next week. Daytime temperatures may inch closer to the mid-30s if the upward trend continues.

On Friday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7˚C, which was 0.9 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 20.2˚C, 0.1 degrees below normal. Humidity levels ranged between 90 per cent and 31 per cent.

No weather warnings have been issued for the districts of south Bengal. There are no alerts for fishermen or ports along the West Bengal coast, and no swell surge warning.