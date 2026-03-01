Kolkata Metro to run curtailed services on March 3 on the occasion of Holi

Metro services across Kolkata will run on a curtailed schedule on March 3 (Tuesday) on account of Holi.

In a press communique issued on Saturday, Metro Railway, Kolkata said modified services will be operated on all corridors with reduced number of trains compared to regular weekdays. Timings of the last services on all lines, however, will remain unchanged.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram), 60 services — 30 in each direction — will run instead of the usual 272. The first services will start at 2.30pm from Noapara to Shahid Khudiram, from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, instead of the usual 6.50am.

The first train from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram will also leave at 2.30pm, instead of the regular 6.55am service. The 9.38pm service from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar will not operate that day.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 45 services — 23 UP and 22 DN — will operate, down from 228. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V at 3pm instead of 6.45am, while the first service in the opposite direction will depart at 3.02pm instead of 6.39am.

The Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar) will see 44 services — 22 in each direction — instead of 120. The first train from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar will depart at 2:38pm instead of 7.18am, and the first train in the reverse direction will leave at 3pm instead of 7.40am.

On the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), 38 services — 19 UP and 19 DN — will run in place of 84. The first train from Joka to Majerhat will depart at 2.40pm instead of 6.40am, while the first Majerhat-Joka service will leave at 3.04pm instead of 7.03am.

The Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Beleghata) will operate 28 services — 14 in each direction — instead of 62. The first train from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata will depart at 2.30pm instead of 7.40am, and the first service from Beleghata to Kavi Subhash will leave at 3pm instead of 8.10am.