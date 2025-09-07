In pictures: CIMA celebrates India’s handicrafts heritage at ‘Art In Life’ exhibition

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) opened the doors to its gallery on Saturday, for Day 2 of Art in Life, celebrating the heritage and diversity of Indian handicraft, woven with love, determination and care by the artisans all over the country.

Visitors thronged the exhibition hall, ran their hands over Kollegal handwoven silks, flipped through block-printed suit pieces, paused at hand-painted bags and marvelled at the fine details of Cheriyal masks.

CIMA director Rakhi Sarkar was engrossed in conversation with her guests, explaining the weavers’ intricate, detailed work on silk saris made in the Kollegal town of Chamarajanagar District of Karnataka. The town is often described as the ‘silk city’. “The exhibition celebrates how artisans breathe life into art, weaving their imagination and craftsmanship into objects that blend tradition with everyday living,” said Sarkar.

Multi-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee attended the event to showcase his clothing brand, Sujoy Prasad Fashion Accessories, which featured a diverse collection of T-shirts with vintage prints of actors like Uttam Kumar, Guru Dutt, and others.

Chatterjee, who showcased his brand for the first time in a group exhibition, said that Art in Life holds a special place in uplifting art and making it more accessible to society. He said, “Present-day society is somehow getting trapped in the labyrinth of social media, which results in detachment from art and appreciation of such. In my opinion, this exhibition is a brilliant initiative to break that trap and bring the art much closer for us to see, feel and appreciate.”

Aveek Sarkar and Rakhi Sarkar

Qin Yong, the acting consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata, described the exhibition as an ‘impressive’ expression of daily life, mindfully portrayed through the artefacts on display. He said, “As we see the name of the exhibition is Art in Life, I am very much impressed with the art designs beautifully combined with the daily lives of the locals.”

Appreciating the block-printed shirts, Thierry Morel, consul general of France in Kolkata, said, “This exhibition is a vibrant window into India’s living craft traditions, where heritage meets contemporary expression."

Other highlights of the event were hand painted bags by Anushchka, varied collection of Bengal saris by Karstuti, corset outfits with a traditional twist by Rohan Pariyar and embellished and embroidered blouses by Parama.

The exhibition also displayed a wide range of decorative arts, including antique idols, wooden dolls, vintage lamps and wall hangings.

The exhibition will continue till September 27, offering a chance to take home a piece of this rich tradition.