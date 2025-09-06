Ayushman ‘Bobo’ Mitra, Moonmoon Sen explore the inseparability of art and life at CIMA

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) hosted its ‘Art in Life’ event on Friday with multidisciplinary artist Ayushman Mitra, a.k.a Bobo, the founder of fashion label Bobo Calcutta. Actress and former Parliamentarian Moonmoon Sen attended the event alongside members of the Ladies Study Group (Kolkata). The discussion shed light on how art is inextricably intertwined with life, giving it its shape, colour and rhythm. Bobo and Sen’s conversation explored art’s ability to challenge, inspire and transform lives.

Central to the discussion was Bobo’s latest collection, The Fortress of Solitude, a tribute to his late grandfather, multidisciplinary artist Gosto Kumar. “My grandfather had a very long association with CIMA. This is my way of giving back to him. I want everyone to understand the love, the loss, the pathos, the embrace that comes from remembering him. In fact, my new collection is so named because I want to inspire everyone to look inwards for love, instead of seeking it outside. My collection is a homage to my grandfather and to everyone who feels they are not enough,” Bobo told My Kolkata.

Mitra and Sen spoke about art’s inseparability from life. ‘All structures are works of art and you fall in love with art. You can’t separate art from falling in love,’ said Sen

Bobo shared that his work is a team effort. Each piece of his label is hand-stitched and hand-embroidered by artisans from Kolkata. The designs reflect the city’s spirit and ethos. “These are designs made in Kolkata and for the people of Kolkata. My label is rooted in the city and I wish to keep it that way always,” said Bobo.

Bobo’s collection is heavily inspired by the natural world. The unrestrained use of colours reflects his control and mastery over his art, shared the artist-turned-designer

Bobo explained that his art is a blend of identity, fashion and expression, and this beautiful amalgamation transcends all boundaries. Art, for him, becomes a celebration of queerness, love, belonging, loss, grief and mythology.

CIMA director Rakhi Sarkar opened the evening, calling Bobo a ‘true artist’ whose maximalist vision represents a fresh response to decades of minimalism in India.

“In India, we thrive on maximalism. We had 70 years of minimalism, which came from Japan, China and the West. We are tired. So, we love maximalism and Bobo’s designs remind me of that grand, maximalist vision that a lot of young artists are now indulging in,” she said.

In her inaugural speech, Rakhi Sarkar hailed Bobo as a ‘true artist’ whose designs remind her of a grand, maximalist vision

In conversation with Sen, Bobo recalled how his grandfather introduced him to painting at age four, guiding his hand on the canvas. When asked to sign his first painting, he chose the name ‘Bobo’ as his full name was too difficult to spell. “That has stuck on,” he said.

“I still dream of my grandfather every night — he advises me on what is too much or too little,” Bobo shared.

Though initially hesitant to use colour, Bobo overcame his fear after a hospital stay, translating his black-and-white sketches into vibrant, surreal designs that define his label today. Nevertheless, monochrome fits also constitute an important part of Bobo Calcutta. “If there was ever a threesome between Jamini Roy, Pablo Picasso and Frida Kahlo, I would be the byproduct,” Bobo said jokingly.

Bobo showed his black-and-white sketches to the audience. These sketches, dating back to 2013, later evolved into designs for his label

Bobo also spoke of humourous setbacks and his great respect for couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He highlighted that his collection draws inspiration from flora and fauna as he is an ardent animal and nature lover.

At CIMA Art Gallery, there weren't only pieces from Bobo Calcutta on display; artworks from different states — Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra — adorned the walls. From handloom saris to handmade jewellery, every nook and corner of the place reflected India’s rich culture, heritage and craftsmanship.

Moonmoon Sen heaped praise on the rich display of India’s heritage, culture and craftsmanship at CIMA art gallery

“I wish Europeans were here to see and appreciate it,” said Sen, full of admiration for the vibrant display.