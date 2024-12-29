Christmas celebrations, winter events and more Kolkata news in pictures

3 11

Loreto College held its Open Day on December 19, an annual tradition initiated by the Loreto College Alumnae Association. The event brought together NGOs, women entrepreneurs, and students, with over 100 stalls on the college lawns. Handmade soaps, candles, coasters, stoles, crocheted trinkets, tote bags, jewellery and an array of food items were on offer. The W.E. Nature Society contributed by selling vermicompost and recycled paper notebooks. A highlight of this year’s event was the Loreto College Incubation Centre, which supports student entrepreneurship. Twenty students from the centre showcased their start-up ideas at the fete