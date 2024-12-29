Christmas celebrations, winter events and more Kolkata news in pictures

An artist working on a fibreglass statue of Swami Vivekananda ahead of his birth anniversary on January 12AG
Jaggery in the making from palm juice at a village in Belpahari, Jhargram, on SundayAmit Datta
Loreto College held its Open Day on December 19, an annual tradition initiated by the Loreto College Alumnae Association. The event brought together NGOs, women entrepreneurs, and students, with over 100 stalls on the college lawns. Handmade soaps, candles, coasters, stoles, crocheted trinkets, tote bags, jewellery and an array of food items were on offer. The W.E. Nature Society contributed by selling vermicompost and recycled paper notebooks. A highlight of this year’s event was the Loreto College Incubation Centre, which supports student entrepreneurship. Twenty students from the centre showcased their start-up ideas at the feteLoreto College
Football fans queue up at the Mohun Bagan tent on Saturday to buy tickets for the Indian Super League football match to be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad on January 2, 2025, at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)Suvendu Das
Smog-enveloped Dhapa and East Kolkata Wetlands paint a pretty picture on December 28 morning, with four days left for 2024 to endSoumyajit Dey
Krishnanagar is buzzing with its traditional Christmas Fair, which will continue till January 1Ramit Sarkar
Special lighting, prayers and songs marked Christo Utsav at Upasana Mandir, popularly known as Kaanch Mandir, on the Visva-Bharati campus in Santiniketan on December 25Rupesh Bhakat
People gathered at St Thomas Church for Midnight Mass on Christmas EveSoumyajit Dey
Guess which was more crowded on December 25 — (top) Park Street or (above) Park Street Metro stationSannidh Raychaudhuri
Quest Mall has taken an artistic route to celebrate Christmas this year. The mall is showcasing the architectural heritage of Kolkata through art to usher in the festive season. Paying an ode to the bygone days of the City of Joy, Quest Mall, in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Swarup Dutta and Awestruck, has themed the decorations around Kolkata in the pre-Independence era, and a few iconic landmarks in the citySoumyajit Dey
A kingfisher spotted in the Esplanade area on December 23. Kolkata acts as a winter stopover for hundreds of migratory birds from Siberia and Central Asia, tooSoumyajit Dey