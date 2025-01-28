Chinese New Year preps, basketball championship and more Kolkata news in pictures

A day ahead of Chinese New Year, the Chinese community in Kolkata welcomed the dragon at Sea Voi Yune Leong Futh Church in Tiretta Market on Tuesday. It is the Year of the Snake in 2025Arnab Dutta
An artist puts the final touches to a Saraswati idol at Kumartuli on MondayArnab Dutta
Metro Railway’s basketball team won the 43rd Senior State Basketball Championship held in Kolkata from January 19 to 25. A total of 19 teams participated in this tournament. The Metro basketball team defeated Port Trust in the semi-final and Eastern Railway in the final played at Chatra Samity GroundPress Release
The Assam Government organised an investors’ roadshow at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, on January 28 as a prelude to the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. Scheduled for February 25–26 in Guwahati, the summit aims to showcase Assam’s transformative growth journey and its immense potential as a premier investment destination and gateway to South and Southeast AsiaPress release