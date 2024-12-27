A diamond jubilee of hope: 60 years of the Oral School for Deaf Children

Parental responsibility invariably comes with the assumed tags of selflessness and sacrifice, of striving to make a better world for bright eyes, small palms and eager voices to undertake their own journeys. It was a similar labour of love that dug its roots into the Kolkata of the 1960s. Dhun and Dorab Adenwalla moved mountains to enable their daughter, Dinaz, who was born deaf, to receive an English education like other children.

To make it easier for disabled children to be educated, they established the Oral School for Deaf Children in 1964, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. The school started out of a small spare room in Dunlop House, where Dorab worked at the time. With Dhun at the helm and a small team of teachers and volunteers supporting her, the school grew — and outgrew — soon moving to its current address on Short Street.

‘A deaf child is no different from a hearing child’

Alumni of the Oral School as part of a mime ensemble

For Dhun and Dorab, the mission has been simple but firm — to create an inclusive world for children with hearing impairment, using education as an equaliser of opportunity, preserving and building resources, and contending with issues far beyond the confines of education. “A deaf child is no different from a hearing child. They have every bit of the same potential. But that potential is, more often than not, lost in a maze of stigma, prejudice and modesty of material resources. We have refused to accept the denial of the deaf child’s rights,” said a spokesperson for the school.

On December 14, friends, family, loved ones and alumni of the Oral School for Deaf Children gathered at GD Birla Sabhaghar for the school’s diamond jubilee concert. The auditorium, glowing under the soft golden light of its chandeliers, was filled with palpable anticipation. Smiles and laughter mingled with heartfelt embraces, as generations of students, teachers and supporters reunited to celebrate six decades of resilience and achievement.

Reena Sen, chief guest for the evening, with Cyrus Madan

Reena Sen, vice-chairperson of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy, was the chief guest for the evening. The hour and a half long performance, emceed by Cyrus Madan, took an engrossed audience through the journey of the school. Through a beautifully woven narrative of music, dance and enactments, the students retold the story of the Adenwallas’ vision, the school’s origins, its formative years and its growth into the beacon of hope it is today.

Waves of visual applause, a symphony of waving hands in the air, rippled through the audience

The evening began with a series of dances performed by the children of the nursery section, their youthful energy and joyous movements setting the tone for the programme. This was followed by vibrant displays from the junior and senior sections, showcasing the diverse festivities celebrated at the school, from Teachers’ Day and Independence Day to the joy of Christmas. A particularly heartwarming segment was when the teachers of the school took the stage in a dance to celebrate Children’s Day. Waves of visual applause, a symphony of waving hands in the air, rippled through the audience, underscoring the bond shared between the students and their mentors.

Throughout the history of the Oral School, theatre and dance — supported by stalwarts such as Zarin Chaudhuri and Astad Deboo — have offered children a universal medium through which to express themselves, unhindered by the binds of language. Up next was a powerful mime ensemble by the alumni, paying tribute to the legacy of Chaudhuri as well as a series of dances inspired by Deboo, performed by current students and alumni alike. The fluid grace of their movements spoke volumes, bearing testament to the transformative power of art in their lives.

The entire programme was a powerful symbol of unity and inclusion

All the members of the audience, along with every performer on stage, stood together for the singing of the national anthem. Watching the synchronised gestures, a powerful symbol of unity and inclusion, left many teary eyed. The evening ended on a high note, with alumni and current students taking the stage together for the final curtain call, releasing bright yellow balls with smiles painted on them into the audience — a poignant reminder to count every blessing and to embrace happiness when it comes your way.