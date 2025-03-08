Carmakers display latest models at Bengal Auto Expo 2025 at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre in New Town
In pictures: Carmakers show off their latest and greatest at Bengal Auto Expo 2025
Check out the wheels on display at this first-of-its-kind auto expo in Kolkata
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 08.03.25, 02:35 PM
On March 7, the Bengal Auto Expo 2025 got underway at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre in New Town. The first-of-its-kind auto expo in Kolkata is on till March 9 with several brands bringing their flashiest set of wheels – including the (above) Isuzu V-Cross 2025, which is touted as India’s first Adventure Utility Vehicle
Mahindra showcased the XUV 700, one of their best-selling cars and their latest electric car, the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was launched less than a month ago
Japanese automakers have held a special place in the hearts of Indian car lovers. Toyota, too, came with two cars — their premium sedan offering Camry, and the popular hatchback Glanza
There were also some luxury wheels on display with German auto giants BMW and Audi bringing out their big guns. (Left) the 3GL sedan from BMW and (right) the Audi Q5 SUV
SUV’s are currently selling like hot cakes, with their high ground clearance making them an ideal choice for Indian roads. Nissan turned up with their new Magnite, while Jeep showed off the new Compass