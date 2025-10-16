Camden Kali Puja takes a grand leap: UK community to celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali at London’s Hyde Park

Every autumn, as the nights grow longer and a chill fills the air, millions around the world prepare to welcome Diwali, also known as Deepawali, the festival of lights. Celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and even Buddhists, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day-long celebration usually takes place between October and November, depending on the lunar calendar. This year, Diwali falls on October 20, ushering in homes and hearts filled with joy, colours, and light.

On the third and main day of Diwali, the darkest night of the lunar month, families gather to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. Across India and beyond, houses are cleaned and decorated, oil lamps (diyas) are lit, and sweets are shared with neighbours and friends. For those living far from home, such as the Indian diaspora in the UK, the festival carries a deeper emotional meaning; it becomes a bridge connecting the warmth of tradition with the rhythm of a new homeland.

Yet, celebrating Diwali in Britain comes with its own challenges. “Rangoli, a design with vibrant coloured powders, goes hand in hand with Diwali,” says chef and author Mira Manek. “Traditionally, rangolis are done at the entrance of the home, but in London, with smaller houses and cold weather, they can be quickly ruined.” Still, the spirit of creativity shines through. Many families now make rangolis indoors on wooden boards or paper, keeping the tradition alive despite the drizzle outside.

For artist Smriti Mehra, Diwali is both nostalgic and transformative. “To me, Diwali is about celebrating the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, the essence and spirit of the festival rather than just a religious event,” she explains. Having moved from India to the UK, she admits that the festival feels different. “Lighting diyas outside is impossible when it’s windy and wet. I miss being in India not just for the lights, but the sense of community and togetherness. Diwali is about family, and I’m still building that here.”

That sense of community — of rebuilding and belonging — finds a powerful expression in Camden Kali Puja, a Bengali cultural organisation that has been lighting up London since 2003. What began as a modest gathering of a few Bengali families in Camden, north London, has blossomed into one of the most vibrant celebrations of faith and heritage in the UK. The early years were humble: simple idols, homemade offerings, and heartfelt devotion. Yet, year after year, the event grew, attracting more people, more colour, and more joy.

Lakshmi Mittal (left), executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, with other community members at a previous year's celebration

Now, this year, Camden Kali Puja is taking a grand leap. On October 25, just days after Diwali, the community will celebrate both Kali Puja and Diwali at Hyde Park, one of London’s most iconic spaces. The theme this year, “Light Across Cultures,” reflects how the Bengali community has embraced diversity while staying rooted in tradition.

At Hyde Park, visitors will experience the rhythmic beats of the dhaak, the soft glow of hundreds of diyas, and the scent of incense and sweets filling the crisp autumn air. Performers from different cultural backgrounds will take the stage, merging Indian classical music with contemporary sounds. There will be dance, poetry, food stalls, and spectacular fireworks showing a true fusion of East and West, tradition and modernity.

For many, this celebration is more than a festival, it's an emotional homecoming. The elders guide the rituals and share stories of Durga and Kali, passing on their knowledge to the next generation. The youth, in turn, bring energy, creativity, and innovation to every aspect of the event. Together, they embody what it means to keep culture alive, not as a memory, but as a living breathing force.

Camden Kali Puja also continues to give back to society. Through charity drives, art workshops, and cultural outreach programs, the organisation encourages compassion and unity, values that reflect the true spirit of Diwali. As the preparations unfold, volunteers work tirelessly to decorate the pandal, rehearse performances, and welcome guests from across the UK. Hyde Park is set to glow not just with lights, but with laughter, music, and the shared warmth of a community that has built its home away from homeland.

From the small halls of Camden in 2003 to the grand stage of Hyde Park in 2025, the journey of Camden Kali Puja tells a story of faith, perseverance, and belonging. It reminds everyone that even when the weather is cold and the skies are grey, light can always find its way through diyas, through hearts, and through the shared joy of togetherness. This Diwali, as the lights shimmer across London, will shine not just on the city’s streets, but on two decades of love, culture, and unity, the true spirit of Camden Kali Puja.