Kolkata bands and musicians drum up tributes to Bob Dylan on legend’s 84th birthday

As the world gears up to celebrate the 84th birthday of Bob Dylan on May 24, Kolkata’s musicians are paying tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize winner in true lyrical fashion. Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941, Dylan redefined the role of a songwriter, blending folk, rock, blues, and poetry to create a new language for modern music. His influence continues to ripple across generations, and this year, three iconic city venues are hosting special tribute nights to honour his legacy.

At Broadway Hotel

In a heartfelt homage to the voice of a generation, The Bar at Broadway Hotel is hosting ‘A Bob Dylan Tribute Evening’ on Sunday, May 25, from 7pm onwards. This special gig is part of a month-long celebration of Dylan’s music and storytelling legacy. The evening will feature soulful live sets by singer-songwriter Bibhubrata, acoustic rock artist Shantanu Datta, and the classic rock band, 1972. Attendees can expect a nostalgic setlist that spans Dylan’s poetic anthems, countercultural ballads, and revolutionary folk-rock tracks. Set in the historic ambience of Broadway’s old-world bar, the event invites music lovers to relive Dylan’s soundscape and raise a glass to the enduring spirit of one of music’s greatest bards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: May 25

Time: 7pm onwards

Address: 27A, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Bowbazar

At Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club

On the eve of Dylan’s birthday, May 23, Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club is hosting a live tribute night with Kolkata-based classic rock band 1972. Formed in 2018, the band is led by Rachit Lakhmani, whose fascination with Dylan’s music began in his teenage years — prompting him to take up the guitar and harmonica in true Dylanesque fashion. The tribute set promises to travel through Dylan’s early folk works such as The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, before delving into his electrifying mid-career albums like Highway 61 Revisited and Desire. With Rajshekhar Banerjee on keys, Bachospati Chakraborty on bass, Tutul Mukherjee on lead guitar, and Abhijit Ghosh on drums, 1972 will bring Dylan’s genre-blurring catalogue to life. With limited seating available, pre-booking is recommended for this one-night-only event.

Date: May 23

Time: 8pm onwards

Address: 91, Manohar Pukur Road,

Tickets Link here.

At ATM Bar & Kitchen

On May 24, ATM Bar & Kitchen on Ho Chi Minh Sarani will host a deeply personal tribute by Susmit Bose. With a career spanning over five decades, Susmit has long channelled the spirit of Dylan through his own music, using lyrics as a vehicle for social reflection and resistance. Armed with just a guitar, harmonica, and his unmistakable voice, Susmit will recreate the raw essence of the ’60s and ’70s protest movement, drawing audiences into the heart of a transformative era. This tribute is more than a concert — it’s a story-telling session through song, from one generation-defining artist to another.

Date: May 24

Time: 9pm onwards

Address: 7, Ho Chi Minh Sarani