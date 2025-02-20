ADVERTISEMENT

Bhasha Divas plaque cries for repairs, greens exhibition and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 07:10 PM
On the eve of International Mother Language Day, a plaque commemorating Bhasha Divas and unveiled by Bengali poet and essayist Annada Shankar Ray, lies broken on the ground at Bhasha Udyan in Curzon Park
1 4

On the eve of International Mother Language Day, a plaque commemorating Bhasha Divas and unveiled by Bengali poet and essayist Annada Shankar Ray, lies broken on the ground at Bhasha Udyan in Curzon Park

Suvendu Das
ADVERTISEMENT
The state department of food processing industries and horticulture is organising ‘Horti - Food Festival’, an investors’ meet-cum-exhibition at Netaji Indoor Stadium between 12 noon and 8pm from February 20 to 22
2 4

The state department of food processing industries and horticulture is organising ‘Horti - Food Festival’, an investors’ meet-cum-exhibition at Netaji Indoor Stadium between 12 noon and 8pm from February 20 to 22

Amit Datta
Madhyamik Pariksha examinees indulge in some playful mischief in front of Swami Vivekananda’s house in north Kolkata on way back from the exam centres on Thursday. Only the optional elective subject exam remains on February 22 for these secondary students
3 4

Madhyamik Pariksha examinees indulge in some playful mischief in front of Swami Vivekananda’s house in north Kolkata on way back from the exam centres on Thursday. Only the optional elective subject exam remains on February 22 for these secondary students

My Kolkata
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated ‘Banglar Haat’ at New Town near Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Thursday
4 4

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated ‘Banglar Haat’ at New Town near Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Thursday

My Kolkata

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Netaji Indoor Stadium WB Madhyamik 2025 Bhasha Divas International Mother Language Day 2025 Mamata Banerjee Madhyamik Biswa Bangla Convention Centre New Town
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE