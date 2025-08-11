‘Be vigilant, stay alert’: Kolkata Airport issues security advisory ahead of 79th Independence Day

Kolkata Airport on Monday shared a post on X by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issuing a security advisory ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day on 15 August.

The CISF stated, “In view of the alerts issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Government of India ahead of the Independence day, security measures at all airports have been intensified.”

It further advised passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance as security checks may take longer than usual.

“Be vigilant, stay alert and immediately report if any unattended items and suspicious activity noticed to CISF personnel or airport staff,” the CISF said, reminding citizens that security is everyone’s responsibility and urging them to be the eyes and ears of the security team.

On 6 August, the BCAS directed stakeholders to enhance security at airports across the country in view of a potential threat from a terror group between 22 September and 2 October.

“In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti social elements or terrorist groups at airports during September 22 to October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads,” BCAS said in an advisory.

Sources said the advisory was based on a specific input related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group.