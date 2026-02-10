A slice of history, and Old Calcutta, at exhibition in Sabarno Roy Chowdhury’s Behala house

My Kolkata visited the exhibition to witness the extensive and rare collection of memorabilia and history that shaped Kolkata.

The heritage exhibition features eight sections in total.

1 8 Photos: Mohul Bhattacharya

ADVERTISEMENT

A display of memorabilia of cultural relations with Japan featuring Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and P.C. Sorcar.

2 8

Ancient necklaces from Africa, Asia, Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

3 8

On display are century-old books, printing materials from the collection of Souvik Roy. This section also features the Gita that Annie Besant used personally.

4 8

The exhibition features Anup Kumar’s wardrobe while Uttam Kumar is featured in coffee paintings by artist Partho Mukherjee.

5 8

With an extensive collection of comics from the World War II era, which includes Phantom, Tintin, and Bengali comics like Handa-Bhonda, this section is a must-see.

6 8

This section showcases everything in a detailed, miniature form. From Bibles and phones, to torches, knives, and scissors.

7 8

Textile labels during the early 20th century.

8 8

This section contains vinyl records of various personalities of Bengal, from Hemanta Mukherjee and Suchitra Sen to Rabindranath Tagore.

RELATED TOPICS Exhibition History Heritage