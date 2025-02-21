10 years, 10 installations, 10 awards: The India Story marks a milestone

How do you define 10 years of Kolkata’s biggest cultural festival? Do you define it by the big names that became a part of its journey, the innovation that took it to the next level, or the unending commitment to create more?

“This year marks our 10th year, and though much is done, a lot remains to be explored. This milestone edition has taken us into several new directions, and we hope to continue to make a difference,” said Madhu Neotia, managing trustee of the Neotia Arts Trust Initiative and founder of The India Story (TIS).

TIS, a Neotia Arts Trust Initiative, celebrated its 10th birthday last month by fulfilling all these promises and more. From January 10 to 12, Swabhumi’s Raajkutir transformed into a hub of arts, culture, food, and performances, making TIS’s 10th edition a weekend to remember. My Kolkata was there.

A packed crowd at the opening day of the event

The event kicked off with the launch of an exclusive TIS book titled, From an Era Bygone, that compiled a comprehensive exploration of India’s vibrant textiles and handlooms, which the festival has been committed towards celebrating over the past decade. “Madhu first spoke to me about this project in 2022, and it was so fascinating to dive deep into the history of fabric that followed a family history of migration from Ramgarh in Rajasthan to Kolkata, blending the cultures of both places,” said contemporary artist and academician Anjan Chakraverty, who was an integral contributor to the book.

Launch of the TIS book titled ‘From an Era Bygone’

In honour of the 10-year anniversary, this was also a year when TIS introduced The India Story Awards, honouring the work of creative brands and artists across 10 categories. The jury comprised veterans of the craft, including Sangita Jindal, Mamta Singhania, Suvir Saran, Shefalee Vasudev, Rochelle Pinto, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Tarun Tahiliani, Rudra Chatterjee, Shobhana Bhartia and Swapan Seth. Among the winners were the Mumbai Urban Arts Festival by St+art India (Public Arts Project), Tilla by Aratrik Dev Burman (textile), and 11.11 (sustainable achievement). “Ten years ago, Madhu had first spoken to me about this dream that would go on to become TIS, and I am so glad to see what it has evolved into,” beamed Tahiliani.

Another special feature for this edition were 10 gorgeous installations, each of which used unique artistic styles and materials to make visitors stop and stare. Participating artists included Narayan Sinha, Mamta Singhania of Anant Art Gallery, Viraj Khanna, Ayushman Mitra of BOBO Calcutta, and Susanta Shibani Paul, who also bagged the award for Space Installation for his work in prominent Durga Puja pandals of the city. The Kutch Edit by The Steps was another powerful exhibit of embroidered textile panels in a showcase titled Avinyaa.

Augmenting this were a host of incredible new and veteran brands. In the fashion and lifestyle segment, customers could choose from Urvashi Kaur, Vaayu, 63East, Graine and Aseem Kapoor. There was also a delectable farmers’ market comprising the freshest tastes, with stalls by Fabbrica - Originale, Earth & Us, and 7 Grams.

No edition of TIS would be truly complete without live performances, with the stage of Swabhumi having hosted stalwarts like Prateek Kuhad, Jasleen Royal and Raghu Dixit. This year’s festival had Lisa Mishra as the headliner and acts by The Riz Connection, DJ Girish and Instru Men. An ultra-glam fashion show by Amit Aggarwal was one of the highlights of the three-day event, with Rawat Jewels handling the jewellery.