Staycations to movie dates: How to celebrate Durga Puja beyond pandal-hopping in Kolkata

In Kolkata, Durga Puja is synonymous with pandal-hopping, but for those who prefer to escape the madding crowd, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate. From luxurious staycations at heritage rajbaris to intimate house parties with festive themes, the city offers many alternatives. You can also explore cultural spaces like the Durga Museum, indulge in Puja-special buffets or even catch the latest films. Here’s how you can celebrate the festival differently this year…

Staycations at Rajbaris celebrating Durga Puja

If you want to immerse yourself in the grandeur of Durga Puja without jostling with crowds, staying at a rajbari can be the perfect plan. Heritage properties, such as Bawali Rajbari, Bari Kothi, and Cossimbazar Palace, host traditional pujas with authentic rituals, cultural performances, and sumptuous feasts. Guests get to experience age-old traditions in regal settings while enjoying the comfort of a boutique stay, making it a serene yet festive escape from the city buzz.

House parties with homemade food and festive themes

For those who love more intimate gatherings, a Durga Puja house party can be as festive as pandal hopping. Think mocktails infused with Bengal ingredients like gondhoraj lebu or aam panna. Food menus can follow the order of Puja days, starting from vegetarian bhog-inspired lunches to indulgent meat spreads later. Add to the mood with Durga-themed décor such as clay idols, alpona-inspired designs, and dhaak beats playing in the background for a wholesome celebration at home.

Visit the Durga Museum at Dhakuria Lake premises

The Durga Museum at Dhakuria lake premises is a fascinating space where you can relive the history of Kolkata’s Durga Pujas. The museum preserves award-winning pandal installations, artwork, idols and themes that showcase the evolution of the festival over the decades. Exploring the collection is like taking a walk through time, appreciating the craftsmanship and cultural narratives that make the city’s biggest festival so unique, all without facing the exhausting Puja crowds.

Durga Puja special buffets

If good food is your way of celebrating, the city’s hotels and restaurants curate lavish Durga Puja buffets that highlight Bengali delicacies. From kosha mangsho and luchi to daab chingri and sweets made with nolen gur, the spreads capture the festive mood on your plate. Dining out with friends or family during this time is a joyful experience, especially when you want to indulge in the flavours of Puja.

Catch the Puja releases

Cinemas turn into festive hangout spots during Durga Puja as new Bengali films hit the big screen. This year’s line-up includes much-awaited titles like Devi Chowdhurani, Raghu Dakat, Raktabeej 2, and Joto Kando Kolkatatei. A movie date is a relaxed yet exciting way to celebrate the holiday spirit while avoiding the pandal-hopping chaos. Pair the experience with salted popcorn (now at 5 per cent GST!) and you have the perfect Puja outing in the comfort of air-conditioned halls.