Shine bright this Durga Puja with creative jewellery inspired by the festivities

Durga Puja is not just about new clothes and pandal-hopping; it’s also the perfect time to flaunt jewellery that captures the spirit of the season. Whether you love traditional goddess motifs or quirky Pujo-inspired trinkets, these creative accessories are designed to add that extra dazzle to your festive look.

Bengal’s gamcha and metal made into a jewellery set

A vibrant mix of Bengal’s iconic red-checked gamcha fabric with bold metallic accents, this jewellery set blends rustic tradition with festive glam. The fabric’s earthy tones paired with silver metal give it a contemporary edge, making it an ideal statement piece for pandal-hopping or a Puja gathering.

Clay shiuli jewellery

Handcrafted from clay and inspired by the delicate white-orange shiuli flowers of autumn, this jewellery celebrates the essence of Durga Puja mornings. Lightweight and minimal, the pieces carry a soft charm that perfectly complements cotton saris and adds a seasonal touch to your festive look.

Durga neckpieces

Crafted with intricate detailing, these neckpieces are adorned with clay motifs of Durga, radiating festive power and elegance. The blend of earthy hues with metallic shine creates a vibrant accessory that pairs beautifully with both traditional and fusion outfits, making it a statement addition for the festive days.

Shiuli bangles

These handcrafted bangles capture the charm of blooming shiuli flowers in delicate white-and-orange accents. Lightweight and striking, they bring the freshness of Puja mornings to your ensemble. Perfect for stacking or wearing solo, the bangles add a subtle festive flair to any outfit.

Durga earrings

These striking earrings feature motifs of Durga’s trident and eyes, blending artistry with reverence. The metallic finish makes them a powerful accessory for Pujo nights. Pair them with a sari or kurta to instantly elevate your look with endless grace.