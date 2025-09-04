Tee off Durga Puja celebrations with these fun and graphic t-shirts from homegrown labels

Durga Puja fashion doesn’t always have to be traditional wear. This festive season, give your wardrobe a quirky update with graphic tees inspired by Kolkata, Pujo vibes, and Bengal nostalgia. From witty one-liners to fun illustrations that capture the spirit of the city, these t-shirts from local brands are perfect for pandal-hopping, adda sessions, or casual outings. Here’s a list of the coolest picks to add to your festive shopping list.

Bongmade

When it comes to Bengali- or Kolkata-themed graphic tees, Bongmade has a wide collection. From witty one-liners and satirical quotes to Bengali jargons and memes, the quirky tees come in all kinds of humour. Made with 100 per cent cotton, these t-shirts are also available in Pujo themes. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

Pocket pinch: Rs 549

Arre Moshai

Arre Moshai has an affordable collection of Durga Puja-themed t-shirts for men, women and children! Get oversized tees or couple t-shirts for your Pujo house parties or daytime pandal hopping. The brand has 100 per cent cotton t-shirts up to size 4xl.

Pocket pinch: Rs 449 onwards

BeChatur

If you are looking for some cute tees for the kids, then navigate to BeChatur. The brand has graphic tees in Pujo theme for toddlers and young adolescents up to 14 years. Woven from premium cotton, these can keep the young ones comfy and fashionable. They have collections for men and women, too.

Pocket pinch: Rs 499

BongSwag

BongSwag has a modest collection of Pujo-themed tees. These unisex t-shirts not only come with fun quotes, but also with creative illustrations. From sizes ranging from small to 3XL, these are made with 180 GSM pure cotton.

Pocket pinch: Rs 549

Becazual

The website Becazual is a great place to get your hands on some casual and fun oversized tees. These tshirts, ranging from XS to XXL, come in themes that evoke the emotions of Kolkata and Bangaliana.

Pocket pinch: Rs 549 onwards