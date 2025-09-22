Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Alipore Sarbojanin, Behala Natun Dal, Ballygunge 21 Pally and other pujas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kicked off Monday’s Durga Puja pandal inaugurations at Alipore Sarbojanin
The CM cut the ribbon at Kalighat Milan Sangha, officially opening up the pandal for visitors on September 22
At Ballygunge 21 Pally, Banerjee showed her artistic skills by putting paint on canvas. Lucky visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the CM’s artwork and signature
Alipore’s 25 Pally pandal was also inaugurated by the CM, who offered up the first prayers to the idol
Next on the CM’s inauguration list was Behala’s Natun Dal
At the inauguration of Ajeya Sanghati, the CM took part in a traditional santhal dance with the tribal women present to greet her