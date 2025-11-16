The Great Indian Bizarre: Byomkesh’s Ad habit, ‘Hole-in one’ Luxury, Donkey power vs Mahindra pride

Shower stall on rails

What’s thrilling, unhygienic and baffling all at once? A viral video showing a passenger taking a full-on bath in the corridor of a moving train. Yes, with a bucket and a mug.

At Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station, the man swaggered into the aisle, set up his wash station outside the toilet, and proceeded to lather up while commuters watched, filmed and debated their life choices. He later admitted the act was for social-media clout.

The authorities didn’t applaud. The North Central Railway took note, and the RPF launched legal action. The message was simple. Trains are for travel, not for soap operas.

Online, reactions ranged from “RIP civic sense” to “Only in India, where even trains are spa resorts for Reels.”

The passenger’s quest for internet fame may have qualified him for stardom, but it also booked him into a case worth far more than the cost of a bucket and mug.

Bihar poll campaign turns into charity drive

In what may be the most hilarious moment of Bihar’s election season, a politician pleading for votes ended up receiving… charity. Yes, actual charity.

The comic chaos unfolded when the candidate stretched out his cloth—a classic dramatic gesture meant to say “Please vote for me”—but an elderly gentleman in the crowd thought the poor man was begging (for money, not votes). The old man fished out a shiny Rs 1 coin and dropped it into the cloth.

For a moment, time stopped.

The candidate froze, the crowd erupted, and somewhere in the background, democracy snorted with laughter.

The politician, initially stunned, gave a brief awkward smile—only to shrug off the ₹1 coin the moment he realised he’d been mistaken for a beggar. The crowd roared even louder as he tried to regain his composure, turning the rally into an impromptu slapstick performance.

The clip has since gone viral, with social media users joking that “at least one voter tried to tip him”, while others christened it the “Rs 1 masterclass in humility.”

‘Hole-in one’ Luxury

A Noida flat owner, holding a school pencil and a modest hammer, decided to test the sturdiness of his brand-new Rs 1.5-crore apartment.

The clip opens with him pressing the pencil to the wall and giving it a tap. Not a hard tap. More the kind of polite knock you give on a neighbour’s door. The pencil then slides straight into the wall and keeps going, as if the flat had been constructed out of soufflé.

The video was shared by @kabeer.unfiltered on Instagram with the caption, “Apna ghar dusro se banwao to unke sir per khade reh banwao bhai . . . Warna ye milega! (If you get your house built by others, make sure you stand right over their heads and supervise).”

The developer has stayed silent.

In the video, the resident explains in disbelief, “This hole in the wall was made using a pencil. I placed the pencil against the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went right in. That’s how weak the construction is, you don’t even need a drill.”

One email leaves 300 employees panicked

A Reddit post recently went viral after a company’s HR team accidentally triggered what can only be called mass panic. The team was testing a new offboarding automation tool meant to simplify exit processes.

Someone, however, forgot to switch the system from test mode to live mode. The result? All 300 employees received a stark email stating: “Your last working day is effective immediately.” Yes, that included the CEO.

The post on Reddit gained traction, with users finding humour in this corporate blunder. Several users also shared their own experiences of workplace chaos.

Some asked why any company would test a tool capable of firing everyone at once. Others wondered if relying on such automation hinted at bigger issues within the organisation.

“Any company that feels the need to have a tool like this in the first place, I'd imagine, is doomed to fail,” a user said.

Reacting to the post, an individual wrote, “Extremely unprofessional reaction to the incident. I would absolutely be panicking because a real wave of layoffs is likely just around the corner.”

But most reactions leaned on dry humour and sarcasm. Memes, jokes, and wry one-liners quickly transformed the tense scenario into shared comedy.

Dance me to the end for real

There are many places one expects a DJ to show up: weddings, birthdays, some odd election victory parade.

The crematorium rarely makes the list unless you count this week’s viral video, in which a young woman dances to “Laila Main Laila” while a funeral pyre burns a few feet away.

The clip, recorded by a bystander with more curiosity than hesitation, shows the cremation ground divided into two moods.

On one side, the wood crackles; the flames rise. On the other hand, the DJ speakers work at full volume and a girl..let’s call her our dancer, moves like she’s been hired for a sangeet rehearsal.

Byomkesh’s Ad habit vindicated

Sharadindu Bandopadhyay’s famous creation, detective Byomkesh Bakshi had a peculiar habit. Byomkesh only read the advertisements section of newspapers. While it may sound odd, the sleuth’s choice was validated by a newspaper ad that took the internet by storm.

A newspaper ad from Assam claiming, “I have lost my death certificate at Lumding Bazar,” went viral after actor Paresh Rawal shared it on his X.

The post contains a mix of irony and absurdity, since a death certificate is issued only when a person has passed away. Rawal captioned the shared clipping with his trademark wit: “PLEASE HELP HIM!”

The internet sprung to life, with social media users’ response ranging from disbelief at , ‘losing his own death certificate’ to jokes about ghosts and digital copies.

Some had a more compassionate outlook towards the ad. Some found logic in the bizarre post, claiming that the person may have meant their father’s certificate.

Car boot nap goes viral

A routine police check near Delhi’s Signature Bridge turned into an accidental comedy sketch after officers opened the boot of a Maruti Suzuki Swift and discovered a man in a full suit sleeping inside, earphones on, and legs stretched.

The incident, recorded amid tightened security following the Red Fort blast, has now gone viral, earning the man an overnight fan base for what many are calling Delhi’s most committed nap.

In the video, Delhi Police officers stop the car for inspection. The passengers step out, the scene looks regular enough, until an officer asks the driver to open the trunk. What follows could be the cold open of a sitcom.

Inside lies a man, fast asleep. Startled officers look at each other, confused passengers exchange half-smiles, and for a moment nobody seems to know what the appropriate reaction is. Then one of the passengers offers the explanation of the year: “He’s our cousin… he’s sleeping.”

A woman leans in and asks, “Why are you sleeping?” as the man wakes up with the dazed expression of someone pulled out of a dream mid-song.

According to the driver, space was tight inside the car, so their companion shifted to the boot and slipped into a deep, music-induced nap. Police later confirmed no illegal items were found, identities were checked, and the group was allowed to go, with a warning about road safety.

Social media had a field day.

“Delhi guys never disappoint,” one user declared.

Another wrote: “Delhi Police doing blast checks, and Satyam bhai doing nap checks in the boot! Pure Delhi vibes!”

Hot ‘mess’

Hostel dinners can be unpredictable, but students of the Government Polytechnic College in Telangana were not prepared for this plot twist. They walked into the dining hall on Wednesday night expecting plain rice, and instead found a watchman sleeping beside it, with one leg comfortably placed inside the vessel.

The viral video shows the man sprawled on the kitchen slab, asleep, his right foot in the rice. In the 28-second clip, he shifts a bit in his sleep and pulls his leg out, as if this is just another day.

Students said the man, Chandrashekar, was allegedly drunk and wouldn’t wake up despite repeated attempts. The rice, of course, went straight into the bin.

The students informed the food contractor. Once the video hit social media, district officials moved fast. P. Pravinya, Collectorate and District Magistrate, Sanareddy, ordered his removal from duty.

Dinner was cancelled, shock was served, and the internet got yet another reminder: hostel life mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai.

Donkey power vs Mahindra pride

When your “rugged SUV” turns into a rust bucket and the service centre hits snooze mode, what do you do? A Pune driver answered with what might be the most theatrical customer protest ever.

Frustrated after months of unresolved issues with his Mahindra Thar, Junnar resident Ganesh Sangade hit the streets — not in his Thar’s 4×4 mode, but harnessed to two donkeys. Yes, you read that right.

Two donkeys in place of horsepower, dragging the SUV toward the dealership.

With a procession complete with dhol-tasha beats, the spectacle unfolded near the showroom in Wakad, leaving bystanders stunned and smartphones out in full force.

Sangade claims he bought the Thar expecting rugged reliability — but got water leaks, poor mileage, rust and constant breakdowns instead.

The video went viral fast. Some viewers cracked jokes about India’s first “donkey-powered drivetrain”. Others nodded in sympathy: when customer service fails, creativity thrives. And when your SUV fails, your donkeys take over.

In the land of “jugaad”, this protest hopes to steer the spotlight away from showroom gloss and straight into the driver’s seat of accountability.