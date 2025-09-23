‘Puja is Puja’: Kolkata pandals already on the mend after record rain damages structures and decor

1 7 Jadavpur Athletic Club Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata’s heaviest rainfall in over four decades has left Puja organisers grappling with damages and delays just five days before Durga Puja. From knee-deep water inside pandals to eroded artwork, the showers turned several marquee club pandals into makeshift recovery sites overnight.

Jadavpur Athletic Club

At Jadavpur Athletic Club, near Sulkeha More, the waterlogged pandal is the biggest concern. “We switched off electric lines by 12.30am as a precaution. The idol is safe at a height, but the podium structure is submerged and ground artwork destroyed,” said one organiser.

In Rajarhat Newtown’s CA Block, where the theme is Patachitra, the rains damaged both flooring and paintings. “Our artists are already back at work. It’s heartbreaking to see so much effort washed away overnight,” a committee member said.

Ganguly Bagan

Many clubs escaped with little damage thanks to platforms and precautionary electrical switches. Belgachia Sadharon Durgotsab, Dumdum’s Dakshinpara Yuba Parishad, Sreepalli Welfare Association in Lake Town, Tarapukur Milan Sangha in Agarpara, Ashwininagar Bandhumahal, and Saltlake EC Block Residents’ Association all reported minimal impact.

Others like Shyambazar Palli Sangh and Sinthee Agragami faced temporary waterlogging, but recovered quickly, while Picnic Garden 39 Palli and Ballygunge 21 Pally reported waterlogging on the approach roads.

Ultadanga Sangrami

Ultadanga Sangrami saw knee-high water damage to bamboo and clay structures. “The claywork is wet and slightly damaged. We hope it dries by night so work can resume. Electricals were safely switched off,” an organiser added.

Beleghata Pally Unnayan Samity also suffered damage, with 30% of its clay and thermocol decorations ruined. “The exterior must be redone. Water entered the pandal, but we will recover in time,” said a club member.

Singhi Park

Singhi Park in Gariahat saw plywood panels damaged, but the idol remained secure; Purbachal Udayan Sangha, Kasba lost a night’s painting to rain, though the raised pandal was otherwise safe.

Baghajatin

Baghajatin remains waterlogged, while pictures from inside Jagat Mukherjee Park in Sovabazar showing substantial damage.

Jagat Mukherjee Park

The contrast between destruction and resilience underscored both the ferocity of the rain and the foresight of organisers. As a volunteer at Beleghata Gandhimath Friend Circle, which dried out swiftly, said: “We may have lost a day’s work, but Puja is Puja. We will finish on time.”