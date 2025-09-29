In pictures: Basumallik Bari Puja in Pataldanga blends heritage, rituals and history

The five-arched ‘thakurdalan’ of the Basumallik Bari in Pataldanga, adorned with flowers and drapes, where Durga Puja has been celebrated since 1831
Members of the family prepare ‘alpona’ designs on the floor of the courtyard before the goddess, maintaining age-old traditions of ritual artistry
Women of the Basumallik family gather inside the decorated courtyard, reinforcing the puja’s intimate, familial character
The priest performs ‘arati’ before the ‘ekchala’ idol, resplendent in Benarasi silks and ‘daaker saaj’
Rituals like Sandhi Puja and gun salutes mark the family’s distinct customs, with the courtyard filled with the fragrance of incense and the glow of flames
Women of the household give offerings of bel leaves and fruits, a practice rooted in the non-Brahmin tradition of the puja
The Boron ceremony on Dashami, when women bid farewell to the goddess, precedes immersion at Nimtala Ghat, closing days of devotion with deep emotion