In pictures: Basumallik Bari Puja in Pataldanga blends heritage, rituals and history

From its Swadeshi-era legacy to unique customs, the Basumallik puja continues to celebrate faith and tradition in central Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 29.09.25, 04:41 PM
The five-arched ‘thakurdalan’ of the Basumallik Bari in Pataldanga, adorned with flowers and drapes, where Durga Puja has been celebrated since 1831
The five-arched ‘thakurdalan’ of the Basumallik Bari in Pataldanga, adorned with flowers and drapes, where Durga Puja has been celebrated since 1831

Photos: Amit Datta
Members of the family prepare ‘alpona’ designs on the floor of the courtyard before the goddess, maintaining age-old traditions of ritual artistry
Members of the family prepare ‘alpona’ designs on the floor of the courtyard before the goddess, maintaining age-old traditions of ritual artistry

Women of the Basumallik family gather inside the decorated courtyard, reinforcing the puja’s intimate, familial character
Women of the Basumallik family gather inside the decorated courtyard, reinforcing the puja’s intimate, familial character

The priest performs ‘arati’ before the ‘ekchala’ idol, resplendent in Benarasi silks and ‘daaker saaj’
The priest performs ‘arati’ before the ‘ekchala’ idol, resplendent in Benarasi silks and ‘daaker saaj’

Rituals like Sandhi Puja and gun salutes mark the family’s distinct customs, with the courtyard filled with the fragrance of incense and the glow of flames
Rituals like Sandhi Puja and gun salutes mark the family’s distinct customs, with the courtyard filled with the fragrance of incense and the glow of flames

Women of the household give offerings of bel leaves and fruits, a practice rooted in the non-Brahmin tradition of the puja
Women of the household give offerings of bel leaves and fruits, a practice rooted in the non-Brahmin tradition of the puja

The Boron ceremony on Dashami, when women bid farewell to the goddess, precedes immersion at Nimtala Ghat, closing days of devotion with deep emotion
The Boron ceremony on Dashami, when women bid farewell to the goddess, precedes immersion at Nimtala Ghat, closing days of devotion with deep emotion

Durga Puja 2025 Inside Family Pujas
