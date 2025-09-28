Kanakanjali to Chandani Kheer: Rituals that define Malapara Mullick Bari’s puja in Jorabagan

1 7

In the midst of the rush and festive fervour, when Kolkata’s streets glow with the lights of countless pandals, north Kolkata’s bonedi barir pujas stand quietly apart – steeped in time, memory and tradition of a bygone era.

Among them is the house of Baishnab Das Mullick, located at 32, Darpanarayan Tagore Street, Jorabagan — more fondly known as Malapara Mullick Bari — that has kept its flames alive for nearly 260 years.

Founded by Baishnab Das Mullick, a gold merchant who later turned to real estate, the puja, which began in the mid-to-late 1700s, as stated by Nabendu Mullick, one of the family members, is less an annual ritual for the family and more a bridge across generations.

What sets the puja apart is not just the splendour of its century-old chandeliers, the richness of the offerings, or the grandeur of the traditional attire, but the familial bond shared over eight generations.

The way this puja brings potters and family members together in an act of shared creation is a marvel in itself.

Though the idol is sculpted by the artisans of Burdwan, the backdrop, or the chalchitra, painted with mythological tales, is illustrated by the hands of Mullick family members, who still find joy in colours, brushes and storytelling.

Nabendu Mullick said that he and his brother Nilava paint the chalchitra every year, which features visuals of Mahishasuramardini, Ramayana, Dasamahavidya, Dasavatar, Radha Krishna and Navagraha.

In this mansion, Durga is worshipped in the form of Hara Gouri, in which the goddess appears to be seated on the lap of Shiva and doesn’t feature Asura. Here, the idols of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik are taller than Durga. The Mullick family strictly follows the Brihat Nandikeshwar Puran (a Hindu religious text).

Along with Durga, this puja also worships goddesses Jaya and Bijaya, the friends of the goddess. Apart from Kartik, no other idols have weapons in their hands. This particular form of idol is also known as Abhaya Barada Murti.

Fifteen days before Durga Puja begins, an auspicious ritual or Bodhon, is performed by Mullicks with the installation of a ghot (brass pot) in the thakur dalan, and the family members follow a strict vegetarian diet till Dashami.

In the household, the Dhuno Porano (burning of Indian frankincense) ritual on Ashtami is a sacred tradition where married women participate with utmost devotion, holding burning dhuno placed on malsas (clay plates) on their palms and heads, praying for the prosperity and well-being of their children and families. They perform this ritual thrice by burning 25 sets of malsas each time.

During the Durga Puja at Mullick Bari, the bhog is prepared with great care and tradition. Each day, six types of sweets — ghee-laced khaja, goja, balusai, boondi, laddoo and more — are freshly made at home. On Nabami, a special offering of ek mon bata chini (unpolished sugar) is made, adding to the grandeur of the rituals.

Unlike regular sugar, which is generally polished in bone char, this special offering is prepared with raw sugar. Also, the daily offerings include luchi, torkari, and the much-loved Chandani Kheer, crafted exclusively by sweetmakers from Notunbazar.

The members of the Mullick family also followed the custom of wearing traditional outfits for five days of puja, with men wearing a dhoti and panjabi, accentuated with a silk jor (shoulder scarf), irrespective of their age. For married women, wearing a nath (nose ring) and mol (anklet) is considered compulsory.

The Mullick family bids farewell to Goddess Durga with a grand immersion ritual, as 20 mots (carriers) lifted the idol onto their shoulders and made their way to the ghat for bisarjan. In keeping with their age-old tradition, it is the men of the household who perform the Kanakanjali — a ritual typically carried out by women in most households. In this custom, the bearers of the family pour handfuls of rice into the lap of the Goddess as a symbolic gesture of sending off a beloved daughter after her annual homecoming, blending devotion with the emotions of parting.