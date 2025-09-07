Durga Puja stylebook 2025: From laal-shaada classics for her to fusion fits for him

Durga Puja is not just about pandal-hopping and bhog — it’s also Kolkata’s grandest runway, where every street comes alive with style and glamour. From laal-shaada classics reimagined for women to sustainable handloom menswear with a modern twist, this year’s festive fashion is all about blending tradition and innovation with effortless elegance. Whether you’re team dress-and-heels or team kurta-with-sneakers, My Kolkata has got you covered.

The timeless ‘laal-shaada’ duo and more: Pujo glam for women

Anushree Ghosh, founder of Maan, drew inspiration from Bengali aesthetics and the timeless laal-shaada (red-white) duo for her latest collection.

“Maan is a brand that originated in Kolkata. Thus, we believe in worshipping the vibe and tribe of Bengali aesthetics. Being Sabeki is the next aesthetic. Durga Pujo is coming and the laal-shaada colour combination perfectly captures the spirit of the festival. For fabrics, we have used pure jamdani, pure khadi and the like. We aim at building a sustainable future together,” said Das.

But why should the red-white tones be limited to saris? The palette comes alive in chequered dresses with frilled hems. Halter-neck dresses featuring bobby prints also look chic.

Accessorise your outfit with statement and necklaces. Not fond of necklaces? Go for danglers or subtle studs instead. Hairstyles can range from messy buns and braids adorned with red ribbons to sleek straight hair. Let nude-hued sandals, elegant heels and a box clutch complement your ensemble.

This Ashtami, choose to twirl in an all-white sharara set, featuring minimum embroidery and a flattering neckline. Go with golden accessories — danglers and wristlets — for that festive bling. Wedges or stilettos will perfectly round off the look.

For fusion vibes, opt for flared spaghetti tops, featuring ethnic motifs. Pair with baggy jeans, sneakers and even juttis. Tie a high pony and accessorise with a metallic choker or jhumkas. A simple wallet clutch will be a practical choice to bring the look together.

Ethnic co-ord sets are perfect not just for pandal-hopping but also for Garba nights. Think a sweetheart neck blouse and a mermaid-cut skirt. Throw on an embellished dupatta, if that’s your style. Accessorise with jhumkas and bangles. A sleek neck chain may serve to accentuate the neckline. Add block heels or juttis to enhance your glamour quotient.

For a fuss-free festive look, pair a crop top with coordinated trousers. It’s perfect for standing in long queues and hopping from one pandal to another. A sleek bun or casually clipped-back hair with dainty studs will keep the look balanced. Complete the outfit with chic flats of your choice.

From dhotis to denims: How men can slay

Like Ghosh, designer Abhishek Ray focussed on sustainability and the use of indigenous handlooms for festive menswear.

“As a designer, I have been in this field for almost 25 years now. I wanted to create a new line that is more minimalistic in approach and look. I've been concentrating on our handloom cottons, and making outfits lightweight, keeping in mind the increasing humidity of Kolkata,” said Ray.

For the festive season, men can keep it stylish yet comfortable in solid-colour kurta-pyjama sets, or swap the traditional pyjamas for shararas. Accessorising can be simple — kolhapuris, a minimal neck chain if the kurta has no embroidery, a chunky watch, and simple ear studs.

To add a touch of flair, pyjamas can be matched with the secondary colour in the kurta or jacket. For instance, a black kurta paired with a jacket featuring green embroidery would look striking with green pajamas.

Printed kurta sets with ethnic motifs are also a trendy choice for the Pujas. Pair them with an embroidered jacket for that extra rizz.

Vibrant embroidery on solid-coloured kurta is sure to make your style pop — think bright pink threads on a deep green kurta or orange accents on a blue one.

Men can also experiment with fusion looks this Puja. Say, a belted jacket with satin lapels worn over a classic kurta-pyjama ensemble.

Coordinated outfits with partners work well too. For instance, a brown kurta complementing a yellow sari draped over a brown blouse.

When it comes to accessorising, Ray advises men to practise restraint. “Keep it lightweight. A few neck chains and a nice belt. Don’t go overboard or clutter your outfit too much,” he said.

Mix-and-match styling also offers versatility. A kurta can be paired with regular jeans, or a basic T-shirt can be worn over dhoti pants.