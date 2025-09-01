Durga Puja style guide: Chic and comfy fits for little ones from Sashti to Dashami

Durga Puja calls for a celebration of style, colour and tradition. While adults often plan their festive wardrobes weeks in advance, dressing up toddlers comes with its own set of joys and challenges. The little ones must look festive-ready, and at the same time stay comfortable through long hours of pandal hopping, rituals and celebrations.

My Kolkata brings you a day-by-day guide — from Sashti to Dashami — to help parents style their toddlers in outfits that balance trend, tradition and practicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sashti

It’s just the beginning, and with Kolkata’s humidity soaring, comfort should be the top priority for little ones. Opt for breezy, breathable outfits — printed cotton kurta sets for girls and light cotton kurtas with pyjamas for boys. Loose fits allow the skin to breathe and ensure ease of movement.

To avoid cranky meltdowns inside pandals, avoid dressing up the little ones in lacy or sequined fabrics. Tight elastics should also be avoided.

Girls can style their look with cute hair clips, matching platform pumps and beaded bracelets. Boys can sport fun, funky caps featuring their favourite animated characters. Kitto shoes make for a smart yet comfortable choice.

Where to buy: Fabindia, FirstCry, Tura Turi

Saptami

We’re slowly stepping into peak Pujo, with pandals getting busier by the hour. The mood is both festive and party-like. Think Indo-western outfits — cute tunics and shararas for girls or frilled dresses featuring ethnic motifs. Stick to cotton fabrics wherever possible as synthetic clothes can cause rashes, irritation and discomfort.

Boys can keep it simple in T-shirts and denims. A simple kurta, teamed with a pair of jeans, is a stylish yet practical choice. It’s safe to stick to sneakers or Kitto shoes as they will allow the children to play around safely, eliminating the risk of tripping over and getting injured.

Where to buy: FirstCry, The Nesavu

Ashtami

Ashtami is the time to go all out with the ethnic vibes. Girls can dazzle in lightweight easy-to-manage saris. Skirt-and-blouse co-ords and lehengas are also suitable choices. Style their hair into neat braids with tiny flowers or cute clips for that extra festive charm. Boys can opt for kurta-dhoti or kurta-pajama sets, paired with adorable, pint-sized nagra shoes. They can also accessorise with a chunky, quirky watch.

Where to buy: Fabindia, FirstCry, Tura Turi, Mama & Peaches

Nabami

After the ethnic gala of Ashtami, Nabami calls for style with a touch of simplicity. Girls can opt for breezy jumpsuits, fuss-free dresses or casual kurta-pyjamas sets. It’s almost the final day of pandal hopping. So, comfort is the key. Breathable, soft and comfortable fabrics will ensure ease of movement. The outfit must be such that long hours outside do not distress the child.

Boys can go for T-shirts, paired with trousers or denims. Sneakers will be the perfect choice for kids. After all, Nabami is all about walking, waiting in queues and endless playful moments.

Where to buy: The Nesavu, Fabindia, Mama & Peaches

Dashami

As immersion draws near, the atmosphere turns bittersweet — festive yet heavy with the grief of bidding farewell to maa. For this day of crowded streets and processions filling every lane of Kolkata, casual and breezy outfits are the most suitable picks for kids.

Simple T-shirts with trousers for both boys and girls, or airy dresses for girls make for the perfect choices to stay comfortable. So far as footwear for kids is concerned, go with sneakers or slip-ons that offer a sturdy grip.

Where to buy: FirstCry, Tura Turi