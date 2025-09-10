In pics: Durga Puja pandals take shape in Kolkata as Mahalaya draws closers

Durga Puja pandals in many parts of Kolkata are inching towards completion, with artisans and labourers giving final touch to the structures. Ten days ahead of Mahalaya, here’s how the puja pandals looked on Wednesday.

1 5 Pictures by: Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

71 Pally in Ballugunge has just got a layer of fresh paint and the structure is almost complete with a few bamboo scaffoldings still in sight

2 5

Work at Hindustan Park is in full swing, with the idols already on site and the exterior taking shape.

3 5

Bamboos are already holding up the structure at Singhi Park and it won’t be long before this popular pandal is filled with people admiring the aesthetics and clicking selfies

4 5

It's always something big at Deshapriya Park. This time, too, the exterior structure shows a grand pandal in the making.

5 5

Ekdalia Evergreen puja pandal is almost ready. With less than two weeks to go, the countdown for Durga Puja has begun.