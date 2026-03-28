The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda through a vibrant array of musical performances. This year’s programme was adorned with a series of duet presentations, adding a unique dimension to the celebration.

The morning session began with an unusual, yet captivating, combination of shehnai and sitar. Lokesh Anand on the shehnai and Partha Bose on the sitar presented Raga Ahir Bhairav. The performance unfolded through a graceful alaap, jor and jhala, and then moved into gats. Despite the distinct tonal qualities of their instruments, they created a harmonious blend that beautifully conveyed the essence of the raga. They also presented a dhun in Raga Charukeshi, adding a lighter, melodic touch. Sabir Khan’s tabla accompaniment perfectly complemented the performance. A vocal recital by Sandipan Samajpati followed, beginning with Raga Bilaskhani Todi. He presented both vilambit and drut kheyals with depth and clarity. He was ably supported by Hiranmay Mitra on the harmonium and Parimal Chakrabarty on the tabla. The sibling duo, Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee, enchanted the audience with a smooth and melodious Raga Shudh Sarang on the flutes, followed by Raga Vachaspati. Their performance was marked by a graceful flow, enhanced by rhythmic support on the tabla by Ojas Adhiya.

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The afternoon session opened with a Kathak duet by Deepak Maharaj and Sandip Mallick (picture, left). Deepak, the son of Pandit Birju Maharaj, mirrored his father’s refined aesthetics and the elegance of the Lucknow gharana, while Sandip gave a contemporary touch to his classical presentation. Their well-coordinated performance was a visual delight. The intricate footwork, swift spins, expressive postures, and detailed exploration of compositions kept the audience thoroughly engaged. Deepak lived up to expectations by presenting some of Pandit Birju Maharaj’s original creations, and Sandip showcased his own distinctive style alongside. Anindo Chatterjee’s tabla accompaniment added a vibrant dimension to the performance, his expert playing consistently energising the recital. The Kathak presentation was further enriched by sarod support from Sunando Mukherjee and vocal accompaniment by Arindam Bhattacharyya.

The concluding performance of the afternoon was a sarod recital by the renowned brothers, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Khan (picture, right), the seventh generation of the Senia Bangash gharana. They began with Raga Bhimpalasi, which was perfectly suited for the time of day, and brought out its warmth and liveliness through a detailed alaap. In both the jhaptaal and the teentaal compositions, they explored the raga’s intricate structure with finesse. They then moved to Raga Lalita Gauri, whose opening immediately captured the audience’s attention, followed by compositions in varying tempos. Kumar Bose’s masterful tabla accompaniment added depth and resonance to the recital. The recital reached an emotional high when the brothers presented folk-based compositions, including a dhun inspired by Tagore’s “Ekla chalo re” composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Another highlight was the surbahar duet by the father and son, Pushparaj and Bhushan Koshti. Their rendition of Raga Sindhura created a deeply meditative atmosphe­re. The exquisite dhrupad-style alaap and chowtaal compositions were striking. They were ably accompanied by Udhav Shinde Ape­gao­n­kar on the pakhawaj. The festival concluded on a grand note with a duet featuring the violin maestro, Kala Ramnath, and the veena exponent, Jayanthi Kumaresh. Their presentation of Raga Puriya Dhanashree was both soulful and uplifting. The subtle melancholy of the raga was beautifully balanced with a sense of elevation. Yogesh Samsi on the tabla and Patri Satish Kumar on the mridangam provided excellent rhythmic support, bringing the festival to a memorable close.